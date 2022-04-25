Lectrosonics Showcases New Digital Slot Receivers at NAB 2022

Lectrosonics introduced the DSR and DSR5P dual-channel and DSR4 quad-channel digital slot receivers and showcased the new receivers at NAB 2022. The new receivers are compatible with all the current Lectrosonics mono and stereo digital transmitters and are backward compatible with any of the Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters made in the past 20 years. The DSR and DSR5P receivers provide two independent receiver channels and the DSR4 provides four independent receiver channels at the highest level of RF and audio performance available, with versatile feature sets and next-generation capabilities in the Unislot/Superslot form factor for ENG (Electronic News Gathering), field, and location production.



Both receivers are offered in several tuning ranges including A1B1 (470-614 MHz), B1C1 (537-692 MHz), 941 (941-960 MHz for use in North America) and 961 (961-1,015 MHz for use in the UK). Settings can be made from the front panels which feature high-resolution displays, making the units ideal for use in portable bag systems, mounted in or on cameras, and on sound carts. An RF spectrum analyzer and SmartTune—the easiest and fastest way to scan the local RF spectrum and find clear operating frequencies—are built into the receivers to alleviate interference problems in an increasingly congested RF spectrum. Two-way IR sync makes it quick to set up matching transmitters. The new receivers include a USB jack and data connection through the SuperSlot interface for compatibility with Lectrosonics Wireless Designer frequency coordination and system management software.

The RF gain stages in the front end of the DSR and DSR4 use a newly developed design to provide low noise RF amplification, excellent sensitivity, and extremely low susceptibility to intermodulation and de-sensitization with an IP3 (3rd Order Intercept point) of an exceptional +15 dBm (DSR4) and +11 dBm (DSR, DSR5P).



The DSR and DSR5P dual-channel units are exactly the same size and with the same screw mounting holes and rear connector as all Lectrosonics SR series predecessors, so that existing accessories for powering, audio outputs, and slot mounting are all compatible, including the SREXT, SRSUPER, SRSNY, and SRBATTSLED units.



The DSR4 is slightly longer than the older units in order to accommodate larger circuit boards. As the unit has four audio outputs, the legacy accessories can’t be used with the 4-channel unit. Thus, new accessories for mounting, powering, and audio outputs will be available.

Both receivers incorporate powerful AES 256-CTR mode encryption, with four different encryption key policies available including Universal, Shared (great for sports coverage), Standard, and Volatile (one-time use key).



“These new receivers represent the state of the art in portable RF performance and are the result of 5 generations of SR Series slot receivers” said Karl Winkler, vice president of sales and marketing at Lectrosonics. “Since 2007, the SR Series has been one of our most popular product lines, having revolutionizing field production. Now, with both 2 and 4-channel digital slot receivers, the SR Series again represents the next generation.”



