A Decade-Old Audio Transformation in the Making at Popular Dallas-Area Venue

Since first opening in 2002, Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie has seen a variety of name changes: Texas ShowPlace, NextStage Performance Theater, Nokia Live, Verizon Theatre, and its current moniker, after Texas Trust Credit Union acquired the venue’s naming rights in 2021. The 6,350-capacity live performance hall is quite familiar with L-Acoustics, having a V-DOSC loudspeaker system installed there by Onstage Systems more than a decade ago. Now, the city-owned and AEG-operated indoor theater has upgraded its audio facilities with a modern L-Acoustics K2 concert sound system.

“When looking for a new PA, L-Acoustics was the first contender on a very short list, and it was a very brief deliberation before deciding to stick with the ‘sure thing’ and a proven track record that is accepted on every rider,” said Tyler Johnston, Dallas operations manager for LD Systems, a Clair Global brand, which acquired Onstage’s equipment inventories earlier this year. “The venue’s V-DOSC system continued to deliver solid performance after more than a decade of service. However, as touring acts increasingly arrived with K2 systems, upgrading to match current industry standards became the logical next step—allowing the venue to offer seamless integration while maintaining the L-Acoustics reliability they’d come to trust.”

Working with L-Acoustics Soundvision and the manufacturer’s Application team, Johnston designed the new system, which now features main arrays of 12 K2 per side, each backed by a hang of six KS28 subwoofers in a cardioid configuration. These are augmented by four KS21 subs on each side of the stage, located below the mains, while coaxial X8i are spread out across the stage lip as front-fills.

L-Acoustics A15 enclosures are deployed for a center vocal array, as well as wide/out-fill arrays, with eight more A15 clusters flown from a delay ring addressing the upper balcony seating area. The entire PA is powered by LA7.16i amplified controllers, aside from the subs, which are LA12X-driven. The system also features a P1 processor and LS10 Milan-AVB front end that is fully redundant. For stage monitoring, the venue now offers a collection of X15 HiQ wedges and A15/KS21 side-fills, while a pair of DiGiCo Quantum338 FOH and monitor consoles round out the new gear complement.

The Soundvision design’s final result is a system that offers across-the-board improvements in power, fidelity, dispersion, and physical size. “We went from 15 boxes in the previous system to 12 per side, because of the vertical and horizontal coverage pattern of K2, and still got better coverage,” Johnston noted. “Single-box resolution on the LA7.16i amplified controllers allowed for optimal filtering from the top to the bottom of the arrays, providing very even coverage and tonal response throughout the venue. The delay ring is quite robust and those ‘cheap seats’ actually sound great now with overlapping A15 clusters hitting every inch of the balcony, while still getting some of the power and ‘feel’ from the big K2 and KS28 arrays at the stage.”

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

Johnston proudly reports that he’s already heard numerous positive comments about the “consistency of coverage and how there are no longer any bad-sounding seats,” he said. “And, of course, the rider acceptance is great. When your tech pack reads ‘K2 PA, X15 wedges, and Quantum338 desks’, there’s no pushback from any touring artist. The cost and hassle savings of not having to constantly negotiate removing house gear has been a huge boost to their operations, and their new K2 setup was absolutely the right choice for them moving forward.”

For Amanda West, AEG Presents’ director of production, the new system’s enhancements in fidelity and coverage were immediately noticeable. “The sound quality in the balcony and far reaches of the theater is striking—every patron is truly hearing the same concert,” she says. “Another big plus is that touring engineers are all really pleased with what we have to offer and enjoy mixing their shows in our space.”

Roger Gates, the venue’s operations manager for AEG Presents, also appreciates K2’s sonic performance. “Alan Parsons played a concert here, and it sounded absolutely amazing,” he said. “Alan is known for his studio magic and attention to detail when it comes to sound and the listening audience’s experience, and he did not disappoint when he performed on our new system. It was probably as close to his studio sound as you can possibly get, and both our guests and staff were floored by the quality of the audio.

“And there are many other similar examples,” he continued. “Dwight Yoakam played a great show, and his acoustic guitar was bright and up front in the mix. More recently, we hosted tribute act Brit Floyd, and the room sounded incredible with everything you’d expect from listening to Pink Floyd’s music. All of the details were clear and bright, with no muddiness or loss of fidelity. One could have easily confused the sound for a high-quality, well-mixed live recording. That’s a huge compliment, not only to the band and their engineer, but also our new K2 system, which delivers excellent sound quality throughout the entire theatre with no dead spots or gaps, even in the highest corners of the space.”