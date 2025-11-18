How d&b audiotechnik Delivers Precise Sound and Elegant Design for Fixed Installations

d&b audiotechnik is set to introduce the CCLi Compact Cardioid Line Array, designed specifically for installed applications. Building on the success of the CCL system, which was launched in January 2025, CCLi offers the same technical advantages and acoustical properties, while adding distinctive features tailored for fixed installations.

The CCLi system provides exceptional performance, compact dimensions (209x593x355mm) and a sleek design, making it ideal for system integrators, consultants and venue owners who are looking for an innovative, powerful and subtle installation solution. It offers broadband directivity control (down to 60 Hz) with low-frequency cardioid behavior to focus acoustic energy onto the intended audience areas. This reduces unwanted low-frequency reflections from the side and rear walls, minimizing reverberation in acoustically challenging spaces.



CCLi delivers extended high-frequency headroom and minimized distortion to ensure greater perceived intelligibility. In terms of efficiency and scalability, the CCLi excels thanks to its single-channel amplifier operation. CCLi also offers features that cater to the needs of the installation market: an unobtrusive design with a new front grille integrated with less visible rigging elements, side panels that replace the CCL handles with flushed side grills, and an optional Phoenix Euroblock connector panel with sealed cable gland.



CCLi is a versatile solution for installed applications, where the accuracy and extent of directivity control, power density, elegant design and cost-effectiveness are key, including multi-purpose venues, theatres, houses of worship, clubs and more.



“The new CCLi system combines a dedicated install-focused design with advanced d&b technology to provide superior acoustical performance for a wide range of Installation projects, ensuring that every word and note is delivered with great precision and power,“ said Santiago Alcalá, product manager loudspeakers, d&b audiotechnik. “Another major benefit of CCLi is its budget-friendliness, which is further enhanced when the systems are combined with the new Bi12 ground subwoofers and the recently introduced 25D amplifiers. This makes CCLi more accessible for many smaller venues and spaces.”



The CCLi system is available in 80 and 120-degree horizontal dispersion models (CCLi8 and CCLi12). As with other d&b loudspeaker systems, the system package also includes a range of matching subwoofers, such as a dedicated flying subwoofer (CCLi-SUB), the installation version of the CCL-SUB. The new Bi12 multipurpose passive cardioid ground subwoofer is introduced specifically for installations. A mobile ground subwoofer version (B12) is also available for the CCL system.