The Nine 2022: Meet 9 Pro AV Superstars

Introducing The Nine, our annual list of young, budding superstars making their presence felt in the Pro AV landscape. They may not have superpowers, but these individuals are accomplishing great things in the industry. Read on learn more about our 2022 class.
Omer Brookstein
Title: CEO and Co-Founder
Company: Xyte
Location: Tel Aviv, Israel
Why You Need to Know Him: Omer Brookstein represents a generation within the Pro AV industry that has a strong understanding of workplace technologies and traditional AV, while also having a focus on modern, cloud-based software applications that will drive innovation within our industry for decades to come.
Brittany DiCesare
Title: Account Manager
Company: Control Concepts, Inc.
Location: Amissville, VA
Why You Need to Know Her: Brittany DiCesare has a keen understanding of business, workflows, and relationships—and never shies away from a challenge, especially when it comes to learning something new or developing additional skills. “I’m able to easily switch between big picture and granular levels, when necessary, which allows me to be involved in both vision and operational conversations,” she explained. “Above all those things, I strive to be an equal member of a team that encourages, challenges, and helps inspire people to greatness.”
Shameka Dunbar
Title: Director of Audio-Visual Services
Location: Houston, TX
Why You Need to Know Her: Shameka Dunbar has an eye for targeting potential problems and her experience in AV sales, engineering, design, and marketing allows her to develop innovative solutions, no matter the situation.
Joshua Foster
Title: Manager, Learning Space Design
Company: Indiana University
Location: Bloomington, IN
Why You Need to Know Him: In an industry where technology advances rapidly, Joshua Foster makes it a priority to seek out the latest technology for Indiana University’s students, teachers, and staff.
Jennifer Goodyer
Title: Sales Manager
Company: RTSales
Location: Boca Raton, FL
Why You Need to Know Her: Through her involvement with the AVIXA Women’s Council, Jennifer Goodyer, CTS is working to make the Pro AV industry more welcoming for women.
Peter Hansen
Title: Economist
Company: AVIXA
Location: Fairfax, VA
Why You Need to Know Him: Peter Hansen is a man of action. Since 2018, he’s been an economist with AVIXA, the association that produces InfoComm. But he’s not content with crunching numbers—he wants to conduct research that makes a difference for Pro AV professionals.
Brian Pickowitz
Title: Vice President of Marketing
Company: LEA Professional
Location: South Bend, IN
Why You Need to Know Him: Brian Pickowitz joined LEA Professional when the company opened its doors in 2019. His work in both marketing and product development has seen the company experience explosive growth, even with the challenges presented during a global pandemic.
Gregoire Rouyer
Title: Global Broadcast Partner Lead
Company: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Location: Los Angeles, CA
Why You Need to Know Him: Gregoire Rouyer has used his analytical engineering skills to help others along his career journey. “I love finding technical solutions to business problems brought to me by customers," Rouyer explained. "It’s something that motivates me every day.”
Shane Springer
Title: Technical Sales Architect
Company: Zoom
Location: Ann Arbor, MI
Why You Need to Know Him: Shane Springer is a tireless tinkerer, who is constantly discovering many new ways to operate, innovate, and create in his field. "I'm a chronic improver. I'm always looking for ways that something can get 1% better,” Springer said. “If you do that every day, there's no limit to the progress you can make."