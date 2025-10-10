MIT Musical Theatre Guild Eliminates Wireless Mic Dropouts

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Musical Theatre Guild (MTG)is the oldest and largest of the institute’s several student-run theater organizations, staging four fully produced musicals each year. Recently, the MTG eliminated chronic wireless microphone issues by deploying a single Diversity Fin antenna, a DISTRO5 HDR antenna distribution system, and RG8X cabling, all from RF Venue.

[Knowledge is (Audio) Power]

MTG has two very different venues: a proscenium theater located beneath a busy concert hall, and a ballroom space that must be transformed into a full performance environment. Both spaces present difficult RF challenges, from overlapping wireless energy bleeding down from simultaneous concert hall productions to the unpredictable geometry of temporary build-outs.

“With up to 15 wireless channels active during each performance, the need for stable, dropout-free audio was critical,” said Cal Rustad, lights and sound manager for the Musical Theatre Guild. “We were experiencing frequent interference, range limitations, and unpredictable dropouts. Clustering stock omnidirectional antennas in a rack created antenna clumping and forced us into poor line-of-sight compromises. It was frustrating for both performers and production staff.”

With the adoption of RF Venue’s DISTRO5 HDR and Diversity Fin antenna, the Guild now enjoys reliable, flexible coverage in both performance spaces. “The DISTRO5’s small form factor fits neatly into our rolling 12U wireless rack, which travels between venues. Its HDR circuitry has improved signal-to-noise performance, while integrated receiver power distribution has eliminated wall-wart clutter,” Rustad elaborated, adding that placement of the wireless mic rack can now be based on operational preference rather than being mandated by RF reception.

The Diversity Fin antenna, mounted on a mic stand and aimed toward the stage, has proven especially transformative. “The cross-polarized design makes us immune to whether an actor is using a beltpack or handheld, and its single mounting point delivers true diversity reception. Setup is faster, line-of-sight is better, and coverage is dramatically more consistent,” Rustad said. “Compared to OEM paddle antennas, the Diversity Fin provided superior functionality at a lower cost, an extremely important factor for MTG’s budget-conscious program.”

Rustad also began using Wavetool software during productions to monitor the wireless system transmitter battery life, RF stability and dropouts, which gave clear, measurable evidence of the upgrade’s success.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: RF Venue)

The upgrades included deploying RF Venue RG8X cabling, further enhancing signal integrity and system resilience under heavy use. “The RG8X cables are rugged, hold up to repeated load-ins and strikes, and maintain reliable connections with superior shielding,” Rustad said. “The overall system feels more professional and resilient.”

Rustad added that RF Venue’s customer support also played a critical role in the decision to make the upgrade. “RF Venue’s system has truly felt like a force multiplier for our workflow,” Rustad concluded. “We’d recommend it to any collegiate or regional theatre program facing complex RF environments and tight production timelines.”