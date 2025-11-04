Here's How Extron Makes Clean, Hidden Installations Possible

Extron has unveiled its DTP3 R 201 D. This single-gang decorator-style receiver works with Extron DTP3-enabled products to extend HDMI and bidirectional RS-232 signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable. The DTP3 R 201 D supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling and complies with HDCP 2.3. For maximum image quality and minimal latency, all supported video resolutions are transported without compression. The one-gang form factor provides maximum space efficiency in wall mount, floor box, and furniture mount applications. The wall-mountable design and remote power capability of the DTP3 R 201 D provide the convenience of placing output connections precisely where they are needed.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2025]

“Customers installing DTP3 systems now have a discreet wall-mount option for flat screen applications,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The DTP3 R 201 D can be integrated with an Extron DTP3 CrossPoint Presentation Matrix Switcher, or other DTP3 and first-generation DTP-enabled products for signal extension to displays and other output devices at remote locations.”

The DTP3 R 201 D enables the reliable, long distance transmission of RS-232 and HDMI 2.0b signals, supporting data rates up to 18 Gbps, HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. In addition, DDC communication of EDID and HDCP is continuously maintained between source and display, ensuring direct compatibility and optimal signal transmission between devices.