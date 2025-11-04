Here's How Extron Makes Clean, Hidden Installations Possible

By ( AV Network ) published

New receiver extends HDMI and bidirectional RS-232 signals up to 330 feet over a shielded CAT 6A cable.

The new Extron receiver superimposed in front of a conference room.
(Image credit: Extron)

Extron has unveiled its DTP3 R 201 D. This single-gang decorator-style receiver works with Extron DTP3-enabled products to extend HDMI and bidirectional RS-232 signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable. The DTP3 R 201 D supports video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling and complies with HDCP 2.3. For maximum image quality and minimal latency, all supported video resolutions are transported without compression. The one-gang form factor provides maximum space efficiency in wall mount, floor box, and furniture mount applications. The wall-mountable design and remote power capability of the DTP3 R 201 D provide the convenience of placing output connections precisely where they are needed.

[SCN Installation Showcase 2025]

“Customers installing DTP3 systems now have a discreet wall-mount option for flat screen applications,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The DTP3 R 201 D can be integrated with an Extron DTP3 CrossPoint Presentation Matrix Switcher, or other DTP3 and first-generation DTP-enabled products for signal extension to displays and other output devices at remote locations.”

The DTP3 R 201 D enables the reliable, long distance transmission of RS-232 and HDMI 2.0b signals, supporting data rates up to 18 Gbps, HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and embedded HD lossless audio formats. In addition, DDC communication of EDID and HDCP is continuously maintained between source and display, ensuring direct compatibility and optimal signal transmission between devices.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.