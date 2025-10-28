Nanolumens Launches the NanoPanel 55 dvLED Display. Here's What to Know

Nanolumens is set to launch the NanoPanel 55, a new dvLED display designed to bring the advantages of dvLED technology to the standard 55-inch flat panel format. The NanoPanel Series combines the advantages of direct-view LED technology, including reduced power use, high image calibration and in-field repairability, long lifespan and zero bezels, within the same footprint as traditional LCD and OLED displays. Using Virtual Chip-on-Board (VCOB) technology, the NanoPanel 55 delivers Full HD (1920x1080) resolution in a 55-inch cabinet size with the same mounting compatibility and footprint as standard flat panels. The NanoPanel 55 offers all the benefits of dvLED while maintaining the simplicity and familiarity of a traditional commercial display.

While not the first dvLED display in a 54 to 55-inch size, the NanoPanel 55 is the first to market to offer true Full HD resolution at 1920 x 1080. The NanoPanel was developed for specific use cases such as flight information display systems (FIDS) in airports, transit stations, menu boards and command and control centers. The product’s design focuses on performance, reliability and ease of integration, giving operators and facilities a direct replacement option for traditional LCD flat panel displays.

“The NanoPanel 55 is a practical evolution in dvLED technology,” said Kurt DeYoung, chief revenue officer for Nanolumens. “It delivers the long lifespan, energy efficiency and zero-bezel design of dvLED in a familiar flat panel format, giving customers a direct replacement for LCD displays that’s easier to maintain and more cost-effective over time.”

The NanoPanel 55 is engineered for 100,000 hours of 24/7 operation to half-life, maintaining both color and white balance throughout its lifespan. The display’s efficient power usage and reduced heat load contribute to lower operating costs and an improved return on investment. Field-serviceable modules allow for quick on-site repair, minimizing downtime and reducing environmental impact by eliminating the need to store spare displays.

The NanoPanel 55 supports easy retrofits into existing LCD spaces using standard VESA mounting patterns, allowing integrators to reuse existing infrastructure. The zero-bezel design enables seamless multi-panel configurations that create a continuous visual surface, enhancing the viewing experience with improved contrast, deeper blacks and brighter whites. With its 0.6 mm pixel pitch and Full HD resolution in a 55-inch cabinet, the NanoPanel 55 delivers clarity and performance ideal for high-visibility applications.