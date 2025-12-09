Splish Splash, Disney+'s Percy Jackson Billboard Takes Immersive to New Level

We love us some 3D billboards here at SCN. We try to write them up as soon as we see them, to bring you a taste of the outdoors to your computer or mobile screen (like this alien invasion of Times Square). Disney+ and Percy Jackson are taking the out-of-home display concept to an entirely new level... or perhaps we should say below level, as in below sea level.

MORE FROM DISNEY: Projection Mapping at Sea | Space Mountain

The billboard, which recently went up on the corner of Hollywood and Vine is promoting the second season of Disney+ "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," which is reportedly based on the second book in the series, "The Sea of Monsters." The display itself certainly checks off the "wow factor" as ocean waves continuously flow, a feisty octopus's arm angrily sways, and the screen even begins to "crack."

The crack is when the fun begins. After the octopus smashes the screen, actual water splashes down below the display. Beneath the billboard is a small pool to catch the flood of water which erupts seemingly from the display. A water tank supplies the eruption of oceanwater and the pool contains it, presumably recycling the water for the next passersby. This seems like the next wave (sorry, couldn't avoid that pun!) of immersive experiences.

It just went up, so we are trying to find out more about the display technologies behind it, but for now, check it out below!