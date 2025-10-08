DiGiCo Launches its First Flypack Mixer

DiGiCo has introduced its smallest and newest addition to the family, the Quantum112, a single-screen, 12-fader desk that is DiGiCo’s first true flypack mixer. Designed to fit within a rugged Pelican Air 1637 case, the console, when packed, weighs only 50 pounds, qualifying it as a standard checked bag option on most flights. But despite its ultra-compact form factor, the Quantum112 is still a giant on features and functionality.

Based on the latest seventh-generation FPGAs, DiGiCo’s newest product offers 80 input channels with 24 aux/subgroup busses, LR/LCR master busses, and a 12x8 matrix, all with full channel processing. Twelve control groups plus two solos are also available.

Sporting a 17-inch, 1000-nit, high-brightness multitouch screen with both a meterbridge and soft quick select buttons for speedy and intuitive operation, the Quantum112 is additionally equipped with 18 individual TFT channel displays to provide clear user feedback and interaction. Beneath the main display are a dozen newly-sourced 100mm touch-sensitive faders, selected for their smooth movement and precision control.

The DiGiCo Quantum112 naturally incorporates Quantum Range features like Mustard Processing channel strips (20), Spice Rack plugin style native FPGA processing options (6), and Nodal Processing (24). Twelve graphic EQs are further available, as are eight FX Rack slots.

Other standout highlights include Stadius 32-bit ADC and DAC conversion, dual DMI slots, and a host of versatile I/O options, including Dante (64 channels in and 64 channels out at both 48kHz and 96kHz), MADI (redundant or single), optional optics, AES, local connections (16 analog inputs and eight outputs), and more.

“Our new Quantum112 is a brilliant illustration of the idiom, ‘Good things come in small packages,’” said DiGiCo managing director Austin Freshwater. “We originally tasked our R&D team to create a rack-mountable Quantum console to replace the SD11, which is now 14 years old, and they absolutely outdid themselves. Not only is the Quantum112 rackable, but it’s also small and light enough when cased to be under the magic size and weight numbers when traveling by air.”

“The initial brief really challenged our team, driving us to research new materials, optimize design techniques, and inversely shrink topologies while increasing performance,” confirmed DiGiCo head of research and development, Michael Aitchison. “Our previously smallest console, the SD11, weighs 53 pounds without packaging, and 161 pounds when flight-cased, so it wasn’t a proper flypack product. The new Quantum112 is nearly 70% lighter, but still incredibly solid, and far more powerful. We’re extremely proud with how it has turned out and suspect that our customers will be quite pleased with it, too.”