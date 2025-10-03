LG MAGNIT Micro LED Displays Launched with Megapixel's HELIOS Platform

LG Electronics USA has launched the LG MAGNIT ProAV Series MicroLED displays (LSAP series) with Megapixel’s HELIOS LED Processing Platform. This platform unlocks advanced user-experience (UX) and user-interface (UI) functionalities including real-time mapping, multi-user control, superior color control, hyper-speed seam correction (via game controller), monitoring, and diagnostics. LG is also expanding its all-in-one dvLED (LAAA series) portfolio, adding new 163 and 136-inch LG MAGNIT All-In-One 4K models.

“Our new LSAP MicroLED displays are important innovative additions to our existing range of LG MAGNIT models,” said Michael Kosla, B2B senior vice president at LG Electronics USA. “With Megapixel’s HELIOS processing platform, these LG MAGNIT displays have the capability to utilize powerful UX and UI functionalities, providing system integrators and end users with even more control and an excellent overall user experience.”

The HELIOS LED Processing Platform adds advanced control and management capabilities to the LG MAGNIT LSAP MicroLED displays. Features include real-time mapping, support for multiple users, color adjustment tools, seam correction options using a game controller, and built-in monitoring and diagnostic functions.

LG MAGNIT ProAV Series MicroLED displays are available now in three models: LSAP007, LSAP009 and LSAP012, with pixel pitches of 0.78mm, 0.94mm and 1.25mm, respectively. The improved displays feature a series of significant upgrades, including high-performance refresh rates and lifelike color reproduction.

The LSAP012 now features double the refresh rate, making it ideal for high-performance environments. Due to its high refresh rate options, LSAP is the easy choice because of its clear reproduction of fast-moving images on the screen (e.g., boardrooms and home theaters) and for its exceptional video capture on camera (e.g., virtual production and broadcast studios).

The new LAAA 163-inch (0.9mm pixel pitch) and 136-inch (1.5mm pixel pitch) LG MAGNIT All-In-One 4K models further expand LG’s LAAA series portfolio, which includes an embedded controller simplifying the installation. Control of these displays is as easy as using the infrared remote control or integrating them into a high-end AV Touch Control system via IP commands. These displays include integrated loudspeakers.

Built-in Quad Core SoC (System on Chip) executes several tasks at once, for providing smooth content playback; and LG’s webOS smart platform enhances user convenience with its intuitive user interface, provides system integrators and developers simple app development tools such as SDK (Software Development Kit) and SCAP (Signage Common Application Platform).