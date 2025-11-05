QSC Divests its Digital Cinema Speaker (DCS) Product Line to Moving iMage Technologies

QSC, a leader in professional audio, video, and control solutions, has announced a strategic decision to divest its DCS (Digital Cinema Speaker) product line to Moving iMage Technologies (MiT). This decision underscores QSC's long-standing commitment to expanding its Q-SYS networked device portfolio, a foundational component of its Full Stack AV Platform.

About the Transaction

(Image credit: QSC)

As of October 31, 2025, MiT has assumed full responsibility for the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing of all DCS products. The deal includes the entire Digital Cinema Series (DCS) loudspeaker product line, including all products sold under it. This specifically covers the Screen Channel ("SC"), Subwoofer ("SB"), Surround ("SR"), and Screen Channel ("RSC") product lines.

Moving iMage Technologies (MiT), a publicly traded company and a prominent provider of technology, products, and services to the Motion Picture Exhibition industry, is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California. MiT was founded in 2003 and has a history of collaboration with QSC, having acquired QSC's USL Accessibility product line in 2022. “It feels nice to be passing this legacy onto a company with whom we have a strong history, and we trust will continue to do great things with this line,” Heyn said.

“As a longstanding focus to grow Q-SYS, the DCS loudspeaker product line has become a non-core part of our long-term growth strategy,” Heyn added. “However, the DCS product line’s strong legacy and customer base made it a natural fit for a focused cinema provider like MiT.” This transaction allows MiT to take the lead in supporting and growing the DCS product line, ensuring continuity of service for existing customers, while QSC simplifies operations and focuses on its core businesses.

A Laser Focus on Full-Stack AV

Q-SYS Vice President of Marketing, Patrick Heyn (Image credit: QSC)

While divesting the DCS loudspeaker line, QSC assures its customers that the Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform is primed for the cinema market. “Cineplexes operators are always looking to create seamless, connected experiences across their multiple space types— lobbies & concessions, hospitality zones, rental meeting spaces, arcades & immersive attractions, and more.

Heyn explained the Q-SYS customer value and key differentiator through the lens of Place, Space, and Applications. “Traditional AV providers tend to operate only at the Application level—offering point solutions that were not designed to connect those Applications across an entire Space, much less bridge the data-driven insights necessary to deliver a truly holistic experience for a given Place like a cineplex.”

The Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform, however, was designed to unify Spaces and scale across diverse Places—whether high-performance workplaces, higher education environments, or entertainment destinations.

QSC will support this platform-focused vision, in part, through its robust portfolio of loudspeakers, including NL Series networked loudspeakers, high-performance installation loudspeakers like PL Series, commercial loudspeakers like AcousticDesign Series, and active loudspeaker solutions, including QSC K Class, L Class, and C Class.