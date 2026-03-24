CTI Acquires Streamline Solutions. Here's What to Know

CTI has acquired Streamline Solutions of Seattle, WA, adding the team’s 17-year history of low-voltage AV design and integration to CTI's Seattle office. CTI serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the United States, with locations from Michigan to Texas and New Jersey to California.

[Neat Has a New CEO, Plus , You Guessed it, Another Acquisition]

“For CTI, the best part of acquisitions is the people who join our team,” said John Laughlin, CEO of CTI. “Streamline Solutions is a perfect example: over the years, the team has built a reputation for excellence in commercial AV installations in Seattle. They’re a fantastic match for the culture that drives CTI, and I look forward to the depth their team will add to our Seattle office.”

Article continues below

CTI has been one of the busiest companies in Pro AV dating back to February 2024. It had three acquisition in 2025 alone. Dating back to February 2024, CTI first acquired Vistacom of Allentown, PA. Just three months later, CTI acquired not one, but two companies, first, Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) to expand its Pro AV services to Minneapolis, and then San Antonio-based Digital Technology Solutions.

When the calendar flipped to 2025, CTI acquired its 39th U.S. location in Delta AV, providing expanded coverage of the Pacific Northwest to Portland Metro Area. CTI also used 2025 to expand its West Coast operations with the acquisition of LightWerks and then extended its global reach with the acquisition of Candeo Vision of London in the U.K.