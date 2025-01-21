CTI Acquires Delta AV

CTI has acquired Delta AV of Gresham, OR, which has been serving clients in and around the Portland area for almost 30 years. CTI serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the United States, with locations from Michigan to Texas and New Jersey to California.

“It’s easy to admire the business Delta AV has built over nearly three decades in AV design, integration, and service,” noted John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, “but I believe the only way CTI can successfully integrate a company is if our cultures match up well. Delta’s focus on building long-term relationships with clients and dedication to finding—and growing—talented people stands out. I am honored to be trusted to take this team into the future, and I look forward to seeing what they can do with CTI’s resources behind them.”

CTI has been busy the past 12 months. First, CTI acquired Vistacom of Allentown, PA, last February. In June, the company made not one, but two acquisitions. First, CTI added Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) to expand its Pro AV services to Minneapolis. Two weeks later, CTI announced the acquisition of Digital Technology Solutions. The San Antonio, TX-based firm added 23 years of integration experience to the CTI roster. Now, Delta AV is the company's 39th U.S. location, providing expanded coverage of the Pacific Northwest to Portland Metro Area.