Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Hall Research
Emma Eagle, Manager of Marketing at Hall Research, shares insights into how the company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
Thought Leader: Emma Eagle, Manager of Marketing at Hall Research
Think about how frustrating it is when technology in a meeting room just doesn’t cooperate—when someone plugs in a laptop, and the screen won’t show up, the video call won’t connect, or the system only works with one type of device. That is the problem we focus on solving every day.
At Atlona, we believe interoperability shouldn’t be something people have to think about; it should just work. When we design products, the goal is simple: Make sure everything connects easily with the tools people already use. Whether that means different laptops, collaboration platforms like Teams or Zoom, or the company’s network infrastructure, our systems are built to fit naturally into any environment.
Today’s workplaces are full of different devices and ways of working. Some people bring a laptop, others use a tablet, and meetings might include people in the room and others joining remotely. The technology in the room needs to handle all of that without making things complicated for the IT team that supports it.
That’s why we focus heavily on open standards and network-based solutions. When AV technology works the same way other IT systems do, it becomes easier to deploy, manage, and scale across an entire organization—from small meeting rooms to large conference spaces.
In the end, interoperability is about removing friction. When the technology works the way people expect it to, they don’t think about cables, systems, or compatibility; they just walk into a room, connect, and get on with the conversation. We believe that’s exactly how it should be.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.