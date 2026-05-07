Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Hall Research

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Emma Eagle, Manager of Marketing at Hall Research

Think about how frustrating it is when technology in a meeting room just doesn’t cooperate—when someone plugs in a laptop, and the screen won’t show up, the video call won’t connect, or the system only works with one type of device. That is the problem we focus on solving every day.

We believe interoperability shouldn’t be something people have to think about; it should just work. Emma Eagle, Manager of Marketing at Hall Research

At Atlona, we believe interoperability shouldn’t be something people have to think about; it should just work. When we design products, the goal is simple: Make sure everything connects easily with the tools people already use. Whether that means different laptops, collaboration platforms like Teams or Zoom, or the company’s network infrastructure, our systems are built to fit naturally into any environment.

Today’s workplaces are full of different devices and ways of working. Some people bring a laptop, others use a tablet, and meetings might include people in the room and others joining remotely. The technology in the room needs to handle all of that without making things complicated for the IT team that supports it.

That’s why we focus heavily on open standards and network-based solutions. When AV technology works the same way other IT systems do, it becomes easier to deploy, manage, and scale across an entire organization—from small meeting rooms to large conference spaces.

In the end, interoperability is about removing friction. When the technology works the way people expect it to, they don’t think about cables, systems, or compatibility; they just walk into a room, connect, and get on with the conversation. We believe that’s exactly how it should be.