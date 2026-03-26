Apogee Insight Acquires PMA Research

Apogee Insight has acquired PMA Research, an authority in professional video projector and display market intelligence. The acquisition ensures continuity of PMA’s trusted research services while expanding resources, analytics capabilities, and coverage into new and rapidly growing areas.

[WARGO: Pro AV, By the Numbers 2025]

PMA Research traces its origins to Pacific Media Associates, founded by Dr. Bill Coggshall, whose pioneering work established tracking and analyzing the global projector market. The company was renamed PMA Research in 2013 when Nick Rogers assumed leadership following Dr. Coggshall’s retirement. With Rogers now retiring, Apogee Insight has acquired the PMA Research organization, including its extensive historical datasets, experienced research team, and its portfolio of industry reports and services.

Article continues below

PMA Research will continue to operate with the same commitment to accuracy, independence, and integrity that has made it a trusted source for manufacturers, distributors, and channel partners worldwide. The existing PMA team will remain in place, including regional staff in Japan and Taiwan, ensuring uninterrupted service for clients. Clients will continue to receive the same PMA Research reports, data services, and analyst support they rely on today, with additional offerings to be introduced as the combined organization expands its capabilities.

Apogee Insight founders Lee Dodson and Sean Wargo will direct the organization forward, expanding the research portfolio while investing in modern analytics technologies and additional proprietary data sources to support the evolving display market. Lee will serve as COO and Sean will serve as chief analytics officer (CAO) of PMA Research.

“PMA Research has earned its reputation over decades as the definitive source of display market intelligence,” said Dodson. “Our priority is to preserve that legacy and build on it — expanding the scope of research, strengthening the data foundation, and giving our clients deeper insight into a display market that continues to evolve.”

The acquisition will allow the organization to extend its coverage beyond displays and into adjacent and emerging categories. The combination of PMA Research’s syndicated data portfolio and Apogee Insight’s applied research and survey capabilities will offer the ability for companies to take the PMA Research resources farther than ever before while adding deep proprietary industry data to Apogee Insight.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The display industry today spans far more technologies than when PMA first began tracking projectors,” concluded Wargo. “By combining PMA’s unmatched historical data with Apogee Insight’s analytics capabilities and expanded data sources, we can deliver a clearer, more complete view of more of the market while maintaining the integrity clients have always relied on.”