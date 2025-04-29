CTI Acquires LightWerks

By ( AV Network ) published

Move expands CTI’s West Coast operations in LA, Orange County, San Diego, and the Bay Area

CTI Makes Second Acquisition in June, Adds Digital Technology Solutions
(Image credit: CTI)

CTI has acquired LightWerks of Carson, CA. This expands CTI’s current operations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area, while bringing Boise, Idaho, and Montana into CTI’s coverage for the first time. CTI serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the US, with locations from Michigan to Texas and New Jersey to California.

“Over the last twenty-five years, LightWerks has quietly built an enviable reputation in some of the most difficult markets in the United States, dazzling clients across a host of fields,” said John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, “from education and house of worship, to commercial AV in entertainment, real estate, insurance, and more. The customer testimonials on LightWerks' website describe a company that matches CTI’s premium on top-shelf service, relationships that last decades, and the ability to listen and deliver what the client needs. I’m honored to bring the LightWerks team into CTI, and look forward to the experience and relationships they bring to our West Coast operations.”

CTI has been very active since Feb. 2024. First, CTI acquired Vistacom of Allentown, PA In June 2024, the company made not one, but two acquisitions. First, CTI added Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) to expand its Pro AV services to Minneapolis. Two weeks later, CTI announced the acquisition of Digital Technology Solutions. The San Antonio, TX-based firm added 23 years of integration experience to the CTI roster. When the calendar flipped to 2025, CTI acquired Delta AV as its 39th U.S. location, providing expanded coverage of the Pacific Northwest to Portland Metro Area.

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

