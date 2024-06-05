CTI Acquires ASI, Expands AV Services to Minneapolis

CTI, one of the largest privately-held, U.S.-based AV integration and events provider, has acquired Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) of Burnsville, MN. ASI has built a strong reputation in the Minneapolis area and across Minnesota, and will become CTI’s first office in the state.

“Any AV company would be proud to have built the relationships that Advanced Systems Integration has built with the businesses, courtrooms, and local governments in Minneapolis and around Minnesota since its founding in 2011," said John Laughlin, CEO of CTI. "The team shares the core values that drive CTI. They’re the right people to expand CTI's footprint in the region, and I look forward to seeing what they can do with the resources CTI brings."

Headquartered in St. Louis, CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. The company serves customers nationwide with 36 locations and worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance.