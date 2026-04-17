Sportway and Broadcast Solutions Acquire Studio Automated

Sportway Media Group and Broadcast Solutions have jointly acquired Studio Automated , an AI technology provider for automated and remote live sports production. This acquisition combines AI-driven technology, software-defined workflows, premium broadcast hardware, and global operational expertise to cover the entire spectrum of live sports production—from grassroots competitions to top-tier international events.

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Studio Automated brings AI software that enables a high level of automation in multicamera live production and remote workflows, and supports a wide range of sports, providing efficient, scalable, and sustainable live sports production, supporting global green production targets.

Through its large-scale operations, Sportway provides real-world production environments in which AI-based workflows are continuously trained, refined, and deployed at scale—enabling reliable, proven automation in demanding live conditions. Broadcast Solutions, as a system integrator and technology provider, delivers OB vans, remote production infrastructures, VAR solutions, and premium broadcast workflows for major international events. Through its acquisition last year of Egripment B.V., a global specialist for camera movement technologies in sports, live entertainment, and broadcast, the partnership gains direct access to premium camera hardware, engineering expertise, and an extended end-to-end value chain.

All three parties have worked closely for several years with DMC Production in live sports environments. DMC has played a key role in refining Studio Automated’s AI-based multicamera production software across sporting events. This long-term collaboration has ensured that the technology is not only innovative, but also proven in real-world, high-pressure production conditions.

Looking ahead, the shared technology roadmap will further expand the platform’s capabilities. By enabling real-time event detection directly from live video feeds, the ecosystem will allow the creation of instant highlights, clips, and replays during live matches. This enhances fan engagement, unlocks new content formats, and creates additional monetization opportunities for broadcasters, leagues, and rights holders.

The joint platform brings together AI production continuously trained on real, large-scale live data; tight integration of software, hardware, and production workflows; a unified ecosystem where premium broadcast productions and automated workflows coexist; real-time event detection powering instant highlights and replay experiences; and a single partner for rights holders.

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“It is a major step in the evolution of Sportway Media Group to bring core software capabilities fully in-house across the production value chain,” said Daniel Franck, CEO of Sportway. “We have worked closely with Studio Automated for more than seven years. A shared technology roadmap allows us to further strengthen our offering and deliver even more scalable and reliable live productions to our clients.”