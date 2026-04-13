Pro AV Newsmakers: A FOR-A Acquisition, an ADI Partnership, and CEDIA Registration Opens

What seems like the usual cadence, last week brought us some more Pro AV acquisition news. This time, FOR-A acquired Tamu Radiance, a spin-off of the information equipment business of Tamura Corporation along with Tamura’s consolidated subsidiary, the manufacturing arm, Aizu Tamura Corporation.

Through this transaction, FOR-A merges the strengths of its video solutions with Tamura’s audio and wireless technology by creating innovative products and solutions by integrating its video technology with the acoustic and wireless intercom technology of Tamura Corporation. By bringing together the development, manufacturing, and sales resources as a single entity, this acquisition enables technological integration that achieves "manufacturing" beyond the mere inheritance of existing assets.

That wasn't all that went down last week. Buckle up; here is your weekly dose of Pro AV newsmakers.

People News

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ASG Names Broadcast Engineering and System Design Veteran Andrea Cummis VP of Systems Engineering

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Advanced Systems Group (ASG appointed Andrea (Andy) Cummis as VP of systems design and engineering. In this role, Cummis leads design and engineering for ASG’s systems integration business, leading broadcast engineering, system design, and complex integration projects. She was the first woman to serve as president of the national board of the Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE).

She was the SVP of engineering and operations for Oxygen Media, responsible for its successful launch. Cummis was the founder of a New Jersey-based integrator known for designing and building advanced broadcast facilities, control rooms, and production environments. She’s held several high-level engineering roles within broadcast networks, TV stations, media organizations, and live event venues during her career.

Also last week, ASG entered a partnership with Beam Dynamics, developers of the Beam Asset and License Intelligence Platform, to offer the platform to its global clientele. For ASG, the introduction of Beam's asset intelligence and lifecycle economics capabilities reflects the firm’s commitment to supporting clients with the most powerful tools available.

DisplayNote Appoints Paul McNicholl to Drive MSP Channel Growth

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DisplayNote has appointed Paul McNicholl as business development manager for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), as the company expands its channel strategy and route to market. His role centers on helping partners introduce solutions that can be deployed across diverse customer environments, while aligning with both commercial objectives and operational requirements.

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McNicholl brings experience across multiple industries and will focus on developing relationships with MSP partners, supporting the adoption of DisplayNote’s software within managed service offerings.

Hitomi Broadcast Expands Sales Team

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Hitomi Broadcast added Nicola Milburn as technical sales manager. In this role, Nicola works with customers and partners to help them get the most from Hitomi’s MatchBox timing measurement solutions while supporting the company’s continued growth.

Milburn brings extensive experience in technical sales within the broadcast technology industry, with more than 19 years in direct sales and over a decade working with channel partners across international markets. Her career has focused on helping broadcasters and production teams understand and deploy complex technical solutions through practical demonstrations, product knowledge and ongoing support.



At Hitomi, Nicola works closely with existing customers to ensure they are fully utilizing MatchBox solutions while also introducing new capabilities across the expanding MatchBox ecosystem. She also leads market development initiatives aimed at bringing Hitomi’s precision timing technology to new sectors, while representing the company at tradeshows and industry forums.

Company News

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ADI Expands Relationship with Daisy; Gets Expo Tour on the Road

Daisy announced a strategic relationship with Parasol, a 24/7 remote support service owned by ADI, to enhance customer support across Daisy’s growing customer base. Initially, Parasol will extend Daisy’s technician-led support model beyond traditional business hours, providing always-available expertise for clients nationwide.

Daisy is leveraging Parasol’s expert team to provide overflow and after-hours support via phone, text, email, and chat. This ensures clients enjoy consistent and reliable around-the-clock access to qualified technical help and proactive system monitoring when issues arise outside regular business hours.

The expanded relationship enables Daisy to extend coverage during evenings, weekends, and periods of high call volume, ensuring clients continue to receive timely, knowledgeable support while relieving branch owners and technicians from constant phone and text traffic. Together, Daisy and Parasol will continue developing new ways to help enhance ongoing customer experiences as technology and service expectations evolve.

Also last week, ADI launched its annual ADI Expo Tour. Beginning in April, the ADI Expo will travel to 28 cities across the United States and Canada, bringing the power of an industry tradeshow to selected markets by connecting dealers, integrators, and leading manufacturers for an immersive one-day experience designed to uncover new revenue opportunities, strengthen competitive positioning, and deliver actionable insights participants can implement immediately to grow their business. The show kicked off in Nashville, TN on April 7, followed by Toronto, ON on April 9. This week, it heads to Detroit, MI on April 14, and then Fort Lauderdale, FL on April 21, Anaheim, CA on April 23, and Teaneck, NJ on April 30. In May, the Expo will travel to New Orleans, LA, Chicago, IL, and Charlotte, NC. In June the Expo will be in Edmonton, AB, San Jose, CA, and Arlington, VA.

Registration Opens for CEDIA Expo/CIX 2026

Registration is now open for CEDIA Expo/Commercial Integrator (CIX) 2026, returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, September 1-4, 2026. CEDIA Expo/CIX will bring together more than 14,000 attendees and 300-plus exhibiting brands across key categories, including lighting, security, audio, video, smart home technology, and design. The event combines product discovery, hands-on training, and industry collaboration, providing integrators and installers with the tools, insights, and partnerships to grow their business.

Attendees will experience 20 dedicated Sound Rooms along with immersive product demonstrations, and in-depth Manufacturer Product Training sessions, creating a highly practical environment for learning, product evaluation, and connection. To learn more about CEDIA Expo/CIX 2026 and register, please visit cediaexpo.com.

Grass Valley Launches Future Playmakers Program

Grass Valley launched its Future Playmakers Program, a new global initiative designed to support and develop the next generation of professionals in sports production and media technology. The program reflects Grass Valley’s continued investment in education, workforce development, and long-term industry growth. It is built to help students gain practical experience while enabling higher education institutions to strengthen their production programs with access to professional-grade tools and workflows.

The Future Playmakers Program combines scholarships, hands-on learning, technology access, and institutional collaboration. It is designed to create a sustainable pipeline of talent trained on industry-standard solutions used across live sports and event production. Through the program, Grass Valley will select up to 10 students annually from participating partner institutions. Selected students will receive financial support alongside access to experiential learning opportunities designed to bridge the gap between academic study and real-world production environments.

Haverford Systems Transitions to an Employee-Owned Company

Downingtown, PA’s Haverford Systems, a longtime provider of audiovisual integration services, turned the entire family-owned enterprise over to its employees by forming a 100% employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

Becoming an ESOP presents a variety of benefits for the Haverford team. First, it allows for a succession plan that creates continuity in company leadership and culture because leadership can remain in place and employees maintain ownership of the company. Second, because that ownership is represented by shares in the company distributed to employees over time, the ESOP creates a retirement benefit in addition to other savings plans, such as a 401k or 403b. Third, because Haverford Systems is a registered S-Corp, the ESOP status frees the company from state or federal corporate tax obligations, allowing for more liquidity, increased cash flow, and better opportunities to grow and expand.

Haverford Systems clients and partners can look forward to increased employee engagement and motivation, increased focus on long-term value for all stakeholders, and continuity of company culture that will continue to prioritize client experience and quality of work.

LEA Professional Partners with Precision Sales Group (PSG)

LEA Professional announced a new partnership with manufacturer’s representative Precision Sales Group, based in Concord, NC. This collaboration enables LEA to customers in the Southeastern United States.

With over 20 years of experience working with dealers in the Southern United States, Precision Sales Group (PSG) is perfectly positioned to assist with LEA’s sales growth in the region. Through this partnership, PSG will represent LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series featuring Dante and AES67 connectivity. These series enable integrators to utilize cloud-based remote control, monitoring, notifications, and more from any internet-enabled device, allowing them to stay connected anywhere in the world.

WAVIT Expands 2026 Mary Cook Empowerment Scholarship to Support Women in AV/IT

WAVIT (Women in AV/IT)'s Mary Cook Empowerment Award: Designing the Future returns for 2026, now, thanks to Shure, with two scholarship recipients, expanding the program’s impact and providing additional opportunities for women entering the professional audiovisual industry. Created to honor the legacy of the late Mary Cook, the scholarships, like Cook, champion the advancement of women in the AV/IT industry.

Each recipient will receive a full InfoComm experience, industry memberships (WAVIT membership, AVIXA membership, and access to WAVIT’s mentorship program), and mentorship opportunities and direct access to industry leaders and guidance.

Application deadline is April 29, 2026, and recipients will be announced June 1.