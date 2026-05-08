Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Shane Roma, Technical Product Manager of dvLED and Commercial Displays at ViewSonic

In the professional AV world, products almost never live in isolation. Every display, processor, or collaboration device becomes part of a larger ecosystem designed to deliver a seamless, holistic experience. True interoperability isn’t a feature; it’s a requirement.

Interoperability extends well beyond video and audio signal compatibility. How devices are managed and controlled is equally important. Integrators need simple, predictable pathways to connect products to leading control systems and asset management platforms.

As a manufacturer like ViewSonic, it is important that we ask early: Where does this product live in the system? What control platforms, audio systems, content sources, and management tools will surround it?

Publicly available APIs, along with ready-to-use modules, drivers, and plug-ins, empower integrators to design confidently and efficiently. Open access to integration resources shortens commissioning timelines and improves long-term serviceability. Shane Roma, Technical Product Manager of dvLED and Commercial Displays at ViewSonic

Designing for real-world use cases ensures our solutions work harmoniously with the broader AV environment rather than creating friction on site.

Transparency is also critical. Publicly available APIs, along with ready-to-use modules, drivers, and plug-ins, empower integrators to design confidently and efficiently. Open access to integration resources shortens commissioning timelines and improves long-term serviceability.

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Interoperability thrives on partnership. Close collaboration and co-development with control and ecosystem partners allow for pre-validation and real-world testing, so issues are resolved before equipment ever reaches a job site.

In today’s AV landscape, interoperability is not optional; it’s the foundation for scalable, manageable, and future-ready solutions.

At ViewSonic, we approach product development with the full ecosystem in mind. Whether it’s dvLED, commercial displays, or ViewBoard interactive flat panels. We maintain a consistent control system API across our Pro AV portfolio, and partner with leading control system manufacturers to provide integrations for seamless deployments. A unified API structure reduces programming complexity, accelerates deployment, and minimizes support calls across diverse installations.