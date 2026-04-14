Thomas Riedel, Owner of Riedel Communications, Acquires ARRI

Thomas Riedel, founder and owner of Riedel Communications and the Riedel Group, has acquired ARRI, the Munich-based premium manufacturer of camera and lighting technology for motion picture and live entertainment. This marks the largest acquisition of his career to date.

Under Riedel's new ownership, ARRI’s existing management team will continue to lead the company and further advance its ongoing transformation. The company will retain independent operations and remain headquartered in Munich.

[A Busy 2026 for Pro AV Acquisitions... So Far]

“My entrepreneurial path has been closely tied to ARRI for years,” said Riedel. “I have great respect for this exceptional brand, its outstanding products, and its strong team. At the same time, I see tremendous potential and am confident that, together, we can position ARRI for long-term stability and future success.”

Through the acquisition of ARRI, Riedel establishes a close strategic alignment between ARRI and the Riedel Group, expanding its expertise across the entire production chain, from camera optics to distribution. ARRI’s ecosystem of camera, lighting, and systems technology complements the Riedel Group’s existing portfolio and opens up new technological and strategic market opportunities for both companies.

Founded in 1917, ARRI has been family-owned ever since and is regarded as a global leader in professional film technology, having been recognized with 20 scientific and technical awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “For more than a century, ARRI has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, and the highest quality. This success story will now continue and remain in German ownership,” said Dr. Walter Stahl, managing director of ARRI GmbH and member of the founding family.

Through close collaboration, ARRI and Riedel aim to unlock new areas of growth, especially in live entertainment and sports. By combining their respective technologies, the companies plan to develop integrated solutions that open new creative and technical possibilities for customers. As the first joint milestone of this collaboration, ARRI will debut its camera technology at the Eurovision Song Contest, where Riedel serves as the technology provider and NEP oversees production.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Thomas Riedel has built a first-generation family business and stands for entrepreneurial continuity and long-term thinking,” said Chris Richter, managing director of ARRI. “We look forward to working with a successful entrepreneur and to the resulting market opportunities and access, both in existing and new markets.”