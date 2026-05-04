Pro AV Newsmakers: Brad Sousa Impact Fund Now Accepting Applications and News from Crestron, Audio-Technica, and More

It was another busy week in Pro AV. Audio-Technica is now Crestron certified, the PowerHouse Alliance welcomed a new member, and Humly and Xyte collaborated on collaboration.

[ENTER TODAY: SCN Installation Product Awards 2026]

Get caught up in your weekly dose of Pro AV newsmakers.

Company News

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Brad Sousa Impact Fund Now Accepting Applications for 2026 Grants

The Brad Sousa Impact Fund, organized by the AVIXA Foundation, is accepting applications for grants through May 25, 2026. Recipients will be announced at a special ceremony on Thursday, June 18, during InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fund was established to honor the late Brad Sousa, chief technology officer of Forté (formerly AVI Systems) and a member of the AVIXA board of directors. It supports the AVIXA Foundation’s global mission through impact investing and strategic partnerships, with a primary focus on developing audiovisual and digital transformation professionals—and strengthening their understanding of each other’s interconnected needs. Through digital transformation, organizations and communities integrate technology into everyday life to drive meaningful impact and enable lasting change.

The Brad Sousa Impact Fund will award grants to people in pursuit of educational and vocational outcomes; programs that impact society, community, and culture; and partnerships that amplify missions of associations, community, and nonprofit organizations. In 2025, three grantees were selected from a diverse group of submissions and honored at InfoComm 2025 in Orlando, FL. Rosie Riveters, Tech25, and WorkSource Montgomery (WSM) were given financial support for their missions. Their efforts provide hands-on STEM-learning for young women, address the demand for skilled AV broadcast and event technicians, and provide a cohort for career exploration and pathways to employment in AV and IT.

Audio-Technica Solutions Now Certified for Use with Crestron Automate VX

The Audio-Technica ATND1061 ceiling array microphone and ATUC digital discussion systems have been certified by Crestron for use with its Automate VX voice-activated camera switching solution. The collaboration between Audio-Technica and Crestron offers seamless, scalable, high-performance solutions for professional environments, including corporate boardrooms, classrooms and government chambers, that demand both clarity and efficiency, without technical disruptions.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As official trigger sources for the Automate VX solution, ATND1061 and ATUC provide low-latency beam talker position data and discussion states for fast, precise camera switching. When paired with the Automate VX system, the ATND1061 delivers accurate, AI-driven camera switching based on voice detection from any angle, ensuring effortless tracking of meeting participants. In addition, the ATND1061DAN Dante® audio networking enabled array can leverage the capabilities for streamlined communication, elevating the video conferencing experience. When the ATUC is paired with Automate VX technology, the discussion system's push-to-talk functionality triggers the appropriate camera to instantly focus on the active participant, ensuring everyone is seen and heard clearly.

The Automate VX voice-activated camera switching solution receives input from the ATND1061 or ATUC to automatically trigger connected Crestron 1 Beyond cameras, bringing a multicamera studio experience to any collaboration space. Participants never lose sight of who’s speaking as the Automate VX system not only switches to the appropriate camera, but also autoframes the speaker to ensure that even nonverbal cues are captured so conversation can continue to flow naturally.

D-Tools released System Integrator (SI) v24, the latest version of the company’s end-to-end business management platform, highlighted by a new multi-user project editing feature that enables real-time enhanced collaboration capabilities to integrators worldwide. This release addresses the real-world pressures integration firms face today, including tighter project timelines, more complex scopes of work, and the constant need to do more with leaner teams. SI v24 reflects D-Tools’ ongoing investment in practical capabilities that improve how integration teams work, from initial estimate through final installation, without adding complexity or compromising accuracy.

The centerpiece of SI v24 is multi-user project editing, a long-requested capability that changes how integration teams work together. For the first time, team members across sales, design, engineering and installation can work within the same project at the same time. SI v24 also improves how integrators coordinate with outside parties. A new Gantt chart export to Microsoft Project lets teams share detailed project timelines with architects, general contractors and other collaborators who do not use SI. Integration firms can present professional, accurate project plans to any stakeholder without workarounds, duplicate entry, or reformatting work.

Humly and Xyte Bring Workplace Devices and Room Intelligence into One Platform

Humly and Xyte Connect+ have partnered on a new integration, empowering seamless integration of Humly hardware products on Xyte’s cloud platform, bringing Humly Room Display and Humly Booking Devices into a single platform for monitoring, control, and management.

Xyte’s approach provides a consistent way to deploy, monitor, and manage devices from day one, strengthened through an open API to drive third-party development and integration with technology partners like Humly. The Humly devices automatically connect to Xyte’s cloud environment, where manufacturers, integrators and end users can access real-time system health data, monitor performance, execute remote commands, and manage devices at scale through a unified interface. Customers can also connect Humly devices through Xyte Edge, a new on-prem interface device that enables secure local connectivity to the cloud platform.

Through integration with Humly Sense, organizations can bring environmental data from built-in Humly sensors and other open networked devices into Xyte for centralized visibility and analysis. The initial rollout imports environmental data collected through sensors built into Humly hardware devices, enabling customers to adjust temperatures and address Co2 levels as conditions change. These and other continuous readings are presented within Xyte’s analytics environment, providing intelligence to optimize workplace conditions, improve space utilization, and fuel operational decisions.

The Xyte integration embodies Humly’s continued investment in open integrations and interoperable ecosystems following the release of a Q-SYS plug-in at ISE 2026 and the launch of Humly Sense last year. By joining the Xyte platform, Humly strengthens its position within the AV and workplace technology landscape while extending the value of its hardware and sensing capabilities. For Xyte, the integration welcomes its first dedicated workplace experience technology provider to the platform, and expands its offering with proven room booking, desk management, and workplace intelligence solutions. The addition of Humly sensors to gather data-driven insights also extends Xyte’s reach into building intelligence, with Humly Sense offering a direct route to third-party sensors in HVAC, lighting and other building systems.

Peavey Commercial Audio Appoints Streetwise Sales for Northeast US

Peavey Commercial Audio has announced the appointment of Streetwise Sales as its official sales partner in the United States. The partnership marks a significant step in Peavey Commercial Audio’s strategic growth plans, enabling closer engagement with integrators, consultants, and end users across key sectors including corporate, hospitality, education, and large public venues. By leveraging Streetwise Sales’ extensive industry relationships and regional expertise, Peavey aims to accelerate adoption of its comprehensive portfolio of networked audio, DSP, and loudspeaker solutions.

Streetwise Sales is known for its deep understanding of the professional and consumer audio landscape and its ability to drive meaningful market engagement for leading technology brands. Through this collaboration, customers across the United States will benefit from enhanced access to Peavey Commercial Audio’s solutions, backed by responsive, knowledgeable local support. With Streetwise Sales now representing Peavey Commercial Audio from Virginia to Maine, both organizations are aligned in their mission to deliver innovative, scalable, and user-friendly audio solutions that empower integrators and end users alike.

PowerHouse Alliance Announces AV Plus as New Member

PowerHouse Alliance has added MDY Group, now doing business as AV Plus, as its newest member. The company will provide coverage across Southern California and Southern Nevada, strengthening the organization’s presence in these key markets.

AV Plus brings a strong presence across multiple locations, including Southern California and Southern Nevada, with plans for continued expansion. The company enhances PowerHouse Alliance’s network with additional regional strength and technical capabilities.

The addition of AV Plus reflects PowerHouse Alliance’s continued focus on strategic growth and maintaining comprehensive territory coverage across the U.S. The organization remains committed to its long-standing mission of combining national scale with localized service and expertise.

Pro AV around the World

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Broadsign)

Broadsign welcomed Manuel Ameneiros as head of Latin America (LATAM) media sales and service. The newly formed role is designed to provide additional support to customers and partners in LATAM and grow and scale the business. Working out of Mexico City, Ameneiros advances strategic relationships with agencies, advertisers, and media owners across LATAM. With programmatic digital OOH (pDOOH) still developing in the region, he also helps customers navigate the shift toward more automated, data-driven OOH buys that integrate seamlessly with omnichannel campaigns.

GUDE Systems is strengthening its sales network in Africa and the Middle East through a new partnership with Abcom Distribution and Abcom Digital Kenya. At the same time, GUDE has recruited Kumaran Kannan, an experienced industry expert, to further develop its AV business in these growth markets. Through this strategic collaboration, GUDE Systems aims to provide AV integrators and specialist planners in the region with direct access to its high-quality, IP-based power distribution units (PDU).