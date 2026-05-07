InfoComm 2026 to Explore the Future of Work

InfoComm 2026 will spotlight how the workplace is being redefined in real time as attendees will experience firsthand how technology, design, and data are coming together to shape what’s next. The show will spotlight the systems and strategies enabling more connected, intelligent, and human-centered work environments.

[InfoComm 2026 Previews: Adamson | ViewSonic | Crestron]

Across industries, organizations are moving beyond simply enabling hybrid work to creating workplaces that are responsive, personalized, and frictionless. From AI-powered collaboration tools to integrated workplace analytics and immersive communication environments, InfoComm 2026 will showcase how AV technology is helping teams work more effectively, wherever work happens.

At the center of this transformation is the Smart Workplace (Booth C5143), powered by FORTÉ. This immersive, end-to-end environment is designed to demonstrate how people, spaces, and technology come together to move work forward. Through a series of interconnected spaces, from arrival and social areas to meeting rooms, personal workspaces, and a broadcast center, attendees will experience how integrated systems reduce friction, support collaboration, and enable more seamless workplace experiences.

“Today’s workplace is no longer defined by a single space or platform – it’s an ecosystem,” said Jenn Heinold, SVP, expositions, Americas, AVIXA, producer of InfoComm. “InfoComm 2026 is designed to show how AV, IT, and AI come together in real environments to create workplaces that are more connected, more intelligent, and ultimately more effective for the people who use them.”

From Meeting Rooms to Intelligent Workplaces

(Image credit: AVIXA)

The Smart Workplace experience will showcase a fully integrated technology stack—including control systems, collaboration platforms, audio, video, and analytics—working together to deliver consistent and scalable workplace solutions. Attendees will explore how modern environments support everything from focused individual work to global team collaboration and enterprise-wide communication.

Highlights include meeting environments designed for seamless in-room and remote participation; broadcast-ready communication spaces that elevate internal and external messaging; workplace intelligence systems that provide real-time visibility into space utilization and performance; and personalized workspaces.

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Together, these elements reflect a broader shift toward workplaces that are not only connected, but context-aware and continuously optimized.

AI, Automation, and the Next Generation of Work

AI will play a central role in shaping the future workplace, enabling everything from intelligent meeting workflows to predictive workplace insights. At InfoComm 2026, Microsoft and Cisco will take the keynote stage to showcase how AI is redefining collaboration and the workplace experience. Attendees will see how these technologies are applied in real-world environments, transforming how organizations design, manage, and scale their workplace strategies.

Microsoft will highlight how AI-powered platforms—including Teams Phone, Teams Rooms, Teams Events, and Teams Premium—are shaping the future of communication across physical and digital workspaces, enabling more connected and inclusive collaboration at scale.

Cisco will explore its vision of Connected Intelligence, demonstrating how integrated AV, IT, and AI-driven infrastructure can unify workplace environments, simplify management, and deliver deeper insights into how spaces are used and how teams collaborate.

Learning What Works: Vision Stage Highlights

In addition to hands-on experiences, attendees can deepen their understanding at the Vision Stage (Booth C7872), a dynamic learning environment focused on practical applications and forward-looking insights. Programming will include trend forecasts on AI-powered workplaces and digital transformation; product demonstrations and real-world case studies; and expert-led sessions on designing immersive, human-centered environments.

Sessions such as “Zoom: AI-First, Human-Centered Workspaces” and “Vision Stage Showdown: Powering the Future Workplace” will explore how organizations are aligning technology, design, and strategy to create more effective and engaging work environments.

Attendees can also join Future Workplace, a guided show floor tour focused on the future of collaboration, offering a curated look at the technologies transforming today’s hybrid workplace. Designed to cut through the noise, the tour will highlight real-world solutions—from next-generation audio and intelligent video systems to cloud-based platforms and AI-enabled tools—demonstrating how organizations are creating more seamless, inclusive, and effective collaboration experiences. The tours are offered on Wednesday and Thursday morning of the show.