CTI Acquires Candeo Vision of London

CTI has acquired Candeo Vision of London, U.K. The company is known for its expertise in AV integration, and its locations in London and Nottinghamshire mark CTI’s first presence in the U.K. CTI currently serves customers worldwide and across the United States as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance.

“In their nineteen years serving clients across the United Kingdom, Candeo Vision has built an excellent team and a great reputation,” said John Laughlin, CEO of CTI. “I’ve grown to admire the company through the work we’ve shared as members of the PSNI Global Alliance. They’re the right people to bring CTI into the UK, and I look forward to seeing them grow and prosper with the resources that CTI brings.”

This marks yet another acquisition since February 2024 for the audiovisual, IT, and unified communications (UCC) solutions provider. This is the third acquisition of 2025.

Dating back to February 2024, CTI first acquired Vistacom of Allentown, PA. In June 2024, the company made not one, but two acquisitions. First, CTI added Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) to expand its Pro AV services to Minneapolis. Two weeks later, CTI announced the acquisition of Digital Technology Solutions. The San Antonio, TX-based firm added 23 years of integration experience to the CTI roster. When the calendar flipped to 2025, CTI acquired Delta AV as its 39th U.S. location, providing expanded coverage of the Pacific Northwest to Portland Metro Area. This past April, CTI expanded its West Coast operations with the acquisition of LightWerks , not only enhancing its reach in California but bringing Boise, Idaho, and Montana into CTI’s coverage for the first time.