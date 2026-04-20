Pro AV Newsmakers: 4 MORE Acquisitions, L-Acoustics and d&b audiotechnik Introduce New Standard, and More

Well, that was a wild week of Pro AV, wasn't it? As the staff of SCN prepared to head to Las Vegas for NAB Show 2026, four acquisitions went down that you may have missed last week (or at least need a refresher!).

Thomas Riedel, founder and owner of Riedel Communications and the Riedel Group, acquired ARRI. This marks the largest acquisition of his career to date. Under Riedel's new ownership, ARRI’s existing management team will continue to lead the company and further advance its ongoing transformation. The company will retain independent operations and remain headquartered in Munich. You can read our full coverage from last Tuesday by clicking here.

CTI made yet another acquisition, because of course they did. CTI has been one of the busiest companies in Pro AV acquisitions since the end of 2024, and last week added Nomad AV Systems of Eden Prairie, MN. Nomad strengthens CTI’s Justice Division with courtroom AV integration expertise that began with innovative mobile solutions used daily in courts across the United States, and later expanded to include full audiovisual design and integration services. Read all about it right here.

AJA Video Systems made an announcement on Wednesday that it acquired Comprimato, a live video encoding and processing software provider for virtualized and cloud productions and broadcasts. The move will unify the AJA and Comprimato development teams behind AJA’s BRIDGE LIVE family of IP streaming products. You can find out the details by clicking here.

Lastly, Sportway Media Group and Broadcast Solutions jointly acquired Studio Automated, an AI technology provider for automated and remote live sports production. By combining AI-driven technology, software-defined workflows, premium broadcast hardware, and global operational expertise, the partnership aims to cover the entire spectrum of live sports production—from grassroots competitions to top-tier international events. You can read about it here.

That wasn't all. There were quite a few people moves you want to know. As always, we have you covered in this weeks Pro AV Newsmakers.

People News

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ASG Taps Andy Darcy to Drive Growth Across IP Broadcast, Live Sports, and Experiential AV

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Advanced Systems Group(ASG) appointed Andy Darcy as VP of system build and delivery. The SI side of ASG has expanded rapidly, driven by an increasing demand for IP-based (ST-2110) broadcast facilities, live production environments, and experiential AV deployments. Darcy’s new role focuses on scaling the System Build and Delivery team to meet that demand while improving efficiency, collaboration, and overall client experience.

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Previously chief technical officer, West Coast, Darcy brought deep experience across systems integration, engineering, and sales leadership to that role. He began his career in systems integration, live sports, newsroom, master control design, and buildout. He then moved into global roles supporting integration partners and product management. Now, he oversees operations, project management, and build teams while improving alignment across the team to support its growth.

Michael Phipps Promoted to President and CEO of Christie

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Christie parent company, Ushio, has promoted Michael Phipps to president and chief executive officer of Christie Digital Systems and its subsidiaries.

Phipps succeeds Takabumi Asahi, who held the position for two years and continues as chief executive officer of Ushio Group. Phipps joined Christie in 2008, becoming chief financial officer in 2019 and president and COO in 2024.

“The industry is constantly changing, but what stays at the heart of what we do is our customers," said Phipps. "We listen to their business challenges and work collaboratively to support their vision, so they can rely on our technology to create unforgettable experiences. I want to thank Mr. Asahi for his guidance over the past two years and look forward to continuing to work with our customers and employees in my new capacity."

Daktronics Hires Jeff Taggart to the Sales Team

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Daktronics welcomed Jeff Taggart as the newest sales representative supporting high schools and community facilities in eastern Missouri and southern Illinois. In this role, Taggart partners with athletic directors, school administrators, activity coordinators, and local sign companies as they explore upgrades to their scoreboards, timing systems, and LED video displays. He will serve as the primary contact for project questions, product recommendations and guidance on Daktronics’ industry-leading solutions designed specifically for high school sports and community recreation venues.

As a new member of the high school, parks and recreation team, Taggart brings a customer-focused approach centered on communication, collaboration and ensuring schools receive the support they need from project planning through installation and long-term service.

INFiLED Strengthens North American Team

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INFiLED announced a series of leadership changes within its North American operations. Henry Ambrose has been promoted to president and general manager, while Chris Donaldson joins as SVP of sales, North America, and Bryan Boehme takes on the role of senior business development manager for Location Based Entertainment in the Americas. The appointments reflect INFiLED’s continued investment in its U.S. team as it looks to build on growing demand across rental, fixed installation, and location-based entertainment markets.



Ambrose originally joined INFiLED as VP of business development to launch its North American operations, and has since built the business from the ground up, developing strategic market initiatives, assembling a high-performing cross-functional team, and positioning the company as a trusted provider of LED display solutions across rental, fixed installation, and experiential environments. He has more than three decades of experience in engineering, product development, and executive leadership, including nearly 14 years at Video Equipment Rentals (VER), most recently as the executive director of LED Install, and earlier in roles at Barco and Sharp Electronics.



Joining the expanded North American leadership team, Donaldson brings more than 27 years of Pro AV industry experience to his new role. Donaldson has built a strong reputation for developing high-performing sales teams, strengthening channel partnerships, and delivering sustained commercial growth in competitive markets. In his new position, he leads U.S. sales strategy and execution, with a focus on channel development, expanding market share, and aligning INFiLED’s portfolio with the evolving needs of the North American AV community.

Boehme brings more than two decades of global sales leadership to the role, having previously served as VP of global sales at Christie Digital, where he partnered with leaders in themed entertainment, live events, and enterprise environments. At INFiLED, he focuses on deepening the company’s engagement with creative studios, integrators, designers, and operators across the LBE ecosystem.

OWC Appoints Rob Steffens as Chief Financial Officer

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Other World Computing (OWC) appointed Rob Steffens to the position of chief financial officer (CFO). Steffens is responsible for leading global finance, operations, and strategic planning.

He brings more than two decades of hands-on financial and operational leadership scaling high-growth media and technology businesses to his new role at OWC. Steffens played a central role in transforming Marvel Entertainment from a ~$100 million publicly traded business into a $4.5 billion acquisition by Disney, and then helping scale it into a $50 billion global entertainment powerhouse over the following decade. Across multiple senior leadership roles at Marvel, including CFO and co-president, he drove landmark deals, expanded high-margin divisions, and led complex post-merger integration and global growth initiatives.

SoundTube Welcomes Jason Pavao as Sales Engineer

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SoundTube Entertainment appointed Jason Pavao as sales engineer. In this role, Pavao works closely with integrators, consultants, and distribution partners to provide an increased field presence as SoundTube continues to build and enhance its team.

Pavao brings a well-rounded background in audio, AV systems integration, unified communications, and technical sales support as a field sales engineer for many years. His experience includes hands-on work in customer-facing technical roles with companies like Yamaha, Bosch and others, giving him a practical understanding of project workflows and real-world application requirements.

Partnerships

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d&b audiotechnik and L-Acoustics Unite with a a New Standard for Noise Prediction

L-Acoustics and d&b audiotechnik have teamed up with SoundPLAN to develop the SDE standard. A considerable step towards reliable noise prediction, SDE provides a neutral standard for noise prediction across multiple sound systems.

As outdoor events continue to grow in urban areas, effective noise management has become critical. Until now, predicting noise emissions from festivals and events with systems from different manufacturers has been challenging, as each system relied on its proprietary tools. The lack of interoperability often resulted in inconsistent noise predictions, making it difficult to meet environmental requirements.

The SDE standard directly addresses this challenge by providing a unified method and file format to ensure reliable, consistent, and comparable predictions in environmental noise software. It defines how to export data from system design software, such as d&b’s ArrayCalc or L-Acoustics’ Soundvision, and details the methodology for calculating complex acoustic interactions. This includes calibration and decoherence factors, ensuring the highest level of accuracy at any distance—something that hasn’t been possible until now.

With SDE, system technicians can export their designs as standardized SDE files, which can then be imported into environmental noise software like SoundPLAN. This streamlined, secure and fast workflow, as well as the consideration of complex acoustic summation for the correct calculation of coherent sources (considering phase), allow consultants and event organizers to perform equivalent calculations in order to accurately predict noise emissions for festivals with multiple stages and systems from different manufacturers. In the future, the SDE format will be made available to other manufacturers and other noise pollution software.

Shure Partners with Edge Sound Research To Provide Ultimate Audio Experiences

Shure has become a minority investor in EDGE Sound Research, a start-up company who is developing new experiential audio technologies that redefine how many audiences consume sound. The company was founded in 2019 by two University of California, Riverside students, Ethan Castro and Valtteri Salomaki. Castro was inspired by his life experiences as a hard-of-hearing music producer and engineer. Salomaki has been focused on information systems and marketing strategy. Together, they have grown into an innovative organization working to revolutionize entertainment.

Shure and EDGE Sound Research have already been collaborating on new innovations. Shure’s DCA901, the first array microphone tailored for broadcast, brings an improved immersive experience to every home with the help of EDGE Sound Research’s Virtual Sound Engine. Fans watching from their couches can now hear the game with the same sense of presence once exclusive to premium seating.

Casambi and Somfy Partner to Advance Intelligent Lighting and Shading Ecosystems

Casambi and Somfy announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver seamless integration between wireless lighting control systems and motorized shading solutions. No matter the scale, complexity, or control protocol, Casambi’s LightingOS unifies devices and technologies from its global OEM ecosystem, connecting everything through one powerful, intuitive platform. From luxury hotels to university campuses, retrofits to new builds, Casambi thrives in many environments.

Somfy’s innovations in motorized shading and daylight control complements Casambi’s wireless lighting platform, creating a unified solution that supports automated scenes, daylight harvesting, glare reduction, and energy optimization. Together, the companies aim to reduce system complexity for specifiers and installers while delivering a premium end user experience.

Company News

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Dale Pro Audio Expands Capabilities with Launch of Dale Integration Services

Dale Pro Audio has launched Dale Integration Services, a new team created to deliver comprehensive audio consulting, design, procurement, and deployment services. Dale Integration Services helps clients plan, source, and deploy AV systems with greater confidence and efficiency, all while reducing the complexity and uncertainty often associated with audio-related projects.

With deep technical expertise and strong manufacturer relationships, Dale Integration Services helps clients identify, procure, and deploy the ideal solutions for their specific use case with confidence—resulting in fewer operational headaches and systems that perform as intended from day one. From early-stage consultation through procurement and installation, Dale Integrations Services offers a seamless, integrated approach. Core services include:

Consultation and System Design

Procurement, Staging, and Logistics

Rack Fabrication

Installation

Programming and Commissioning

RF and Wireless Implementation

The Digital Signage Summit Turns 20

Returning to the Hilton Munich Airport, Germany, on May 20-21, for its 20-year anniversary edition, The DSS is driving exchange between senior executives, technology leaders, and the brands investing in the next wave of connected experiences. In 2026, The DSS, presented by Integrated Systems Events and invidis consulting GmbH, takes on an even more international scope, reflecting its position as a truly global platform for the industry.

To mark this anniversary, The DSS 2026 program will look back at the breakthroughs that have shaped the industry over the past 20 years and look ahead to what will define the next decade of digital signage strategy.

This May, the event returns with an insightful program, cementing 20-years as the must-attend digital signage business event. This milestone edition will focus on NextGen Signage, centered around nine conferencing themes: Managed Signage, Digital Signage in Retail and Beyond, Converged Communications, Operating Systems and Cyber Security, Green Signage, Future-Proofing Digital Signage, AI in Signage, The Future of CMS, and Retail Media. Across two days of keynotes, panel discussions, and expert-led sessions, The DSS 2026 will offer critical insight on the transformative forces impacting the industry from global politics and artificial intelligence to climate change and market maturity which are reshaping the operational and strategic foundations.