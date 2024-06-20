CTI Makes Second Acquisition in June, Adds Digital Technology Solutions

After announcing its acquisition of Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) on June 5, CTI—the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S.—has acquired Digital Technology Solutions of San Antonio, TX, adding the team’s client relationships and 23 years of integration excellence to the CTI roster. CTI serves customers nationwide, with locations spread from Minnesota to Texas, New Jersey to California, and worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance.

“Digital Technology Solutions has built a tremendous reputation in the 20 years they’ve fulfilled the AV integration needs of businesses, government, schools, and houses of worship in and around San Antonio," said John Laughlin, CEO of CTI. "Their service-first approach and focus on doing the right thing make them a perfect match for the culture here at CTI. I look forward to bringing CTI’s resources to the team in San Antonio and growing the practice well into the future.”



Headquartered in St. Louis, CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. The company serves customers nationwide, now with Digital Technology Solutions marking the 37th location.



