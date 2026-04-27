AVIXA Acquires Residential Lighting Conference and Trade Show Lightapalooza

Last week, AVIXA acquired Lightapalooza from HTSA, the Home Technology Specialists of America. The next edition of Lightapalooza will be co-located with InfoComm 2027 in Orlando, FL.

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Lightapalooza is a conference and trade show focused on residential illumination, energy control, and natural light optimization. HTSA launched Lightapalooza in 2022 for custom electronics integrators, lighting manufacturers, lighting designers, specifiers, buying groups, architects, and designers to connect, share ideas, and establish new partnerships. It grew from 225 attendees in its first year to more than 1,600 in 2026, drawing manufacturers, integrators, and allied partners from across the industry. In that time, it became a catalyst for a broader shift: lighting has emerged as the fastest-growing category in residential custom integration, and Lightapalooza has been at the center of that conversation, connecting the people and brands driving it forward.

“HTSA saw a need for its community to connect in exploration of business growth opportunities. They created this space to bring the channel together to do that through product demonstrations, training, education, and professional networking,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “As the trade association for the AV industry, one of AVIXA’s roles is to help facilitate the marketplace. We do this in many ways, most notably through our trade shows around the world—the premier forum for connection.”

“The acquisition places Lightapalooza inside an organization whose structure is designed to reinvest in the communities it serves,” said Tom Doherty, founder of Lightapalooza and director of new technology initiatives for HTSA. “As a non-profit trade association, the surplus from AVIXA’s events flows back into education, certification, research, and professional development for the industries it represents, which will further support the growth of Lightapalooza and the residential lighting community.”