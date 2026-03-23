Pro AV Newsmakers: Neat Has a New CEO, Plus, You Guessed it, Another Acquisition

NAB Show 2026 is coming and InfoComm 2026 is right behind it. As people prepare for the heart of trade show season, you may have missed a few appointments, new hires, and promotions.

[Embracing the Workforce Evolution]

Don't worry. We got you covered. Starting with, as seemingly always, more acquisition news.

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Burbank, CA-based Royer Labs was acquired by Sounds Great Holdings, marking a new phase of growth while preserving the sound quality and craftsmanship that has long defined the brand. Founded in 1998, Royer Labs, per its release, "helped lead the modern ribbon microphone renaissance with their R-121, along with pioneering phantom-powered and tube ribbon designs."



In a corresponding move, Dave Hetrick was named Royer Labs new president and chief revenue officer, where he will lead global sales strategy from the company's Burbank headquarters. Royer Labs is now focused on expanding global sales, investing in product development, and deepening relationships across the professional audio community.

Now, on to the news you missed.

People on the Move

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Advanced Systems Group Names Peter Thordarson as Technical Account Executive

(Image credit: Advanced Systems Group)

Advanced Systems Group(ASG) appointed Peter Thordarson to the newly created role of technical account executive. Joining ASG with nearly four decades of expertise, Thordarson brings a deep background in broadcast media engineering, management, and enterprise production.

Thordarson acts as a dedicated client advocate and sales-technical expert, guiding clients toward innovative approaches with technology and industry best practices. His primary responsibility is to partner with clients, offering his expertise to align their expectations with a forward-thinking technical strategy that achieves both workflow optimization and successful business outcomes. Within ASG, Thordarson will serve as the essential link, contributing his deep knowledge throughout the process to ensure ASG's teams deliver a transformative customer experience.

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Neat Appoints Javed Khan as CEO to Lead AI Transformation

(Image credit: Neat)

Neat appointed Javed Khan as chief executive officer (CEO). Khan, a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record in AI-driven transformation, takes the helm as the company gears up for global expansion. Khan is uniquely positioned to unite sophisticated edge computing with Neat’s simple user experiences.

Khan joins Neat following his tenure at Aptiv, where he served as EVP of intelligent systems, building intelligent edge solutions across automotive, transportation, robotics, aerospace, and defense. Prior to Aptiv, Khan was the SVP and general manager of Cisco Collaboration, where he led the turnaround and modernization of the Cisco Webex portfolio across video conferencing, video devices, and contact center solutions during and after the pandemic.

Screen Innovations and Shade Innovations Announce Executive Appointments

(Image credit: Screen Innovation)

Screen Innovations (SI) and Shade welcomed three new leadership positions as the company continues to expand its global reach and product portfolio. Together, these key individuals will help strengthen operations, optimize procurement and supply chain performance, enhance customer and dealer support, and drive strategic sales and marketing initiatives across key markets.

Adam Kelinsky will serve as chief operating officer (COO), Jay Woodi has been named director of procurement, and Shannon Gustafson has been named VP of sales. Together, they bring deep industry expertise and will play critical roles in advancing the company’s operational capabilities, strengthening supply chain performance, and expanding sales initiatives across key markets.

Kelinsky oversees engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, and operational execution across both brands. A mechanical engineer, he brings more than 20 years of experience leading engineering-driven manufacturing and operations organizations across defense, technology, and consumer sectors. Woodi brings hands-on experience building procurement capability in fast-scaling, founder-led organizations. He specializes in supporting companies as they grow toward $100M+ scale, with a focus on supplier leverage, cash discipline, and execution speed.

Gustafson, who has been with Screen Innovations since 2010, is a long-time driving force within the company, she has stepped into numerous roles as the organization has grown. Her previous role was International Sales Manager, where she played a key role in expanding the brand into 77 countries and establishing a strong global footprint. Over the past 12 months as VP of sales, she has continued strengthening dealer relationships and driving international growth.

Events

(Image credit: Extron Electronics)

cavlo Tech Expo Returns to Nashville

The cavlo Tech Expo will return to Nashville, TN, on April 22–23, 2026, bringing together professionals from across the Pro AVL, broadcast, live events, digital signage, and technology integration industries for two days of hands-on discovery, education, and networking.

Designed as a more accessible and community-driven alternative to traditional trade shows, cavlo enables attendees to connect directly with manufacturers, distributors, and innovators in an environment focused on meaningful engagement.

This year’s event includes strategic participation from the Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) supporting its “Road to 10K” initiative, as well as WAVIT (Women in AV/IT), which will showcase mentorship and internship programs aimed at strengthening the industry’s talent pipeline.