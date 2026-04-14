BREAKING PRO AV ACQUISITION NEWS: CTI Acquires Nomad AV Systems

CTI, one of the busiest integration firms on the acquisition front, has made another, with its second strategic move of 2026. The AV integration and events provider acquired Nomad AV Systems of Eden Prairie, MN. Nomad strengthens CTI’s Justice Division with courtroom AV integration expertise that began with innovative mobile solutions used daily in courts across the United States, and later expanded to include full audiovisual design and integration services.

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“For nearly two decades, Nomad AV Systems has been a trusted provider of courtroom AV systems across the country, first with mobile solutions, like their Evidence Presentation Systems, to full integrations. Nomad’s focus on simplicity, reliability, and customer-driven innovation for the customer makes them a natural fit for CTI,” said John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, “It’s an honor to be entrusted with a company with roots dating back over a hundred years and a history of innovation just as long. I look forward to guiding this team into the future and supporting their ongoing growth and success.”



CTI’s Justice team supports courts at all levels, local, state, and federal, and has completed over 3,500 installations in 42 states. CTI also serves enterprise, government, education, mission-critical, broadcast media, and stadium customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the United States, with locations from Michigan to Texas and New Jersey to California.

Dating back to February 2024, CTI has made plenty of headlines in acquiring other firms to expand its presence. CTI first acquired Vistacom of Allentown, PA in February 2024. Just three months later, CTI acquired not one, but two companies, first, Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) to expand its Pro AV services to Minneapolis, and then San Antonio-based Digital Technology Solutions.

When the calendar flipped to 2025, CTI acquired its 39th U.S. location in Delta AV, providing expanded coverage of the Pacific Northwest to Portland Metro Area. CTI also used 2025 to expand its West Coast operations with the acquisition of LightWerks and then extended its global reach with the acquisition of Candeo Vision of London in the U.K. CTI has kept that momentum going in 2026, with this acquisition following its late March acquisition of Streamline Solutions, expanding its reach to Seattle.