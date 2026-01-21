Sports AV 2026: Extron

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

Esports is no longer a niche activity; it’s a strategic pillar for student engagement and institutional innovation. Across campuses, AV/IT professionals are leading the charge to design immersive, high-performance environments that support competitive play, academic integration, and long-term program growth. Pro AV technologies are central to this mission, enabling institutions to deliver professional-grade experiences while integrating seamlessly with existing campus infrastructure.

Student-athletes expect low-latency systems with features similar to professional esports venues. High-refresh-rate displays, accurate audio processing, and high-isolation headsets support this standard. AV/IT teams also require tools that simplify system operation, such as control interfaces that automate source switching and audio management across multiple zones.

Beyond gameplay, AV system design plays a key role in community building. Large video walls and immersive sound systems transform lounges and labs into vibrant esports hubs, drawing in spectators and fostering connection. These spaces often serve multiple purposes—supporting coaching, training, and academic programs, so flexibility is key.

Scalability should be top of mind when launching or expanding an esports program. Start with core AV elements—robust displays, sound reinforcement, and reliable streaming—and build on a flexible signal transport backbone using copper, fiber, or IP-based solutions. This ensures clean signal paths and future-readiness.

Optimizing campus networks for simultaneous gameplay is equally critical. Early collaboration with IT teams helps align AV systems with security policies and bandwidth demands. Middle Tennessee State University’s esports arena exemplifies this approach, integrating scalable AV switching and distribution, streaming media processing, audio DSP, and amplification.

By investing in immersive, scalable AV systems, educational institutions can deliver esports experiences that excite students, support academic goals, and position themselves as leaders in competitive gaming.