Sports AV 2026: Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Rob Zeller, Vice President, dvLED at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America

In today’s higher education sports and esports environments, technology defines the audience experience as much as the game itself. The most successful venues recognize that return on experience (ROE) can be as critical as ROI. Today’s spectators expect multiple large, high-definition displays that deliver pristine, reliable, and dynamic visuals. Low fidelity, visual defects, or technical failures can quickly erode engagement and diminish the energy of an event.

Modern facilities achieve excellence through connected ecosystems of displays and control equipment, where every screen—from main video replay displays to ribbons and interactive kiosks—forms part of a unified, dynamic canvas. This flexibility allows those within content creation to design unique experiences that adapt to each display’s resolution, orientation, and position within the larger visual network, maintaining visual interest and cohesion across the entire venue.

Other trends are interactivity and gamification. In both sports and esports, fans are no longer passive viewers. Integrating crowd-sourced mobile participation, live polls, interactive promotions, and fan challenges transforms spectators into active participants. This engagement drives emotional connection, increases sponsor value, and extends the in-venue experience beyond game day.

Behind the scenes, data-driven content programming has become a core advantage. Real-time information, ranging from next-generation player analytics to league-wide updates, is dynamically integrated into display networks to ensure that every moment feels timely, personalized, and relevant.

Finally, with environmental vision shaping the next generation of campus venues, universities and esports programs are prioritizing technologies that offer longer life cycles, lower power consumption, predictive maintenance, and reduced emissions. These advances prove that sustainability and performance can coexist.

These innovations form the foundation of the modern higher ed sports and esports experience: immersive, intelligent, interactive, and sustainable.