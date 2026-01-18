Sports AV 2026: SDVoE Alliance

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Stephane Tremblay, President at the SDVoE Alliance

Higher education venues are increasingly investing in technologies that enhance athletic performance and spectator engagement. Whether in traditional arenas or esports facilities, advanced audiovisual systems are altering how competition is viewed, shared and experienced.

In esports, latency is the critical metric. A delay of even a few milliseconds can determine the outcome of a match." —Stephane Tremblay, President at the SDVoE Alliance

In esports, latency is the critical metric. A delay of even a few milliseconds can determine the outcome of a match. To meet those demands, institutions are adopting professional AV systems capable of transmitting high-resolution content with near-zero delay. Software-Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE) has become a leading solution, enabling uncompressed, zero-latency video distribution over 10G Ethernet networks. SDVoE’s architecture supports end-to-end latency under 100 microseconds while maintaining full image fidelity for HD and 4K60 HDR signals. For campus esports arenas, that means synchronized gameplay and audience reactions, which are key to an authentic, competitive atmosphere.

Beyond esports, the same technologies enhance broader athletic and academic applications. Universities use SDVoE-based systems to route live feeds across multiple locations, from classrooms to gymnasiums, with flexibility and scalability. SDVoE’s interoperability allows equipment from different SDVoE Alliance members to integrate seamlessly, protecting investments and supporting evolving needs across facilities.

Ultimately, immersive spectator and athlete experiences rely on flawless performance and seamless integration. Whether supporting collegiate esports tournaments or enhancing live athletic broadcasts, technologies like SDVoE enable higher education institutions to deliver professional-grade performance, reliability, and engagement, providing the precision and responsiveness that today’s competitive environments demand.