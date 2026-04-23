On Collaboration 2026: WyreStorm Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Zec Voislav, Product Development Director at WyreStorm Technologies

In 2026, collaboration is less about getting people onto a call and more about removing the small frictions that waste time and attention. Culture is shifting toward outcomes and inclusion. Teams want meetings that feel equally natural for in-room and remote participants, and spaces that support quick transitions from a two-person huddle to a customer presentation without technical resets.

That expectation is reshaping space planning. Offices are investing in fewer generic rooms and more purpose-built environments: focus pods for 1:1s, flexible project rooms with reconfigurable layouts, and larger spaces designed for hybrid town halls. The common thread is consistency. People want the same experience in every room, with familiar connection options, predictable camera behavior, and dependable audio quality, because uncertainty is what makes participation drop.

The workplaces that win in 2026 will treat collaboration like a product: designed, measured, and continuously improved so people can focus on the work—not the room. Zec Voislav, Product Development Director at WyreStorm Technologies

Technology is catching up with that reality in three big ways. First, AI is moving from novelty to utility. Meeting summaries, action capture, live translation, and intelligent framing are becoming baseline features, which raises the bar for clean audio and reliable multi-camera video. Second, infrastructure is consolidating. USB-C continues to standardize the table, while AV over IP becomes the backbone for scaling video across rooms and buildings, supported by centralized monitoring, analytics, and remote device management to keep spaces healthy without constant site visits. Third, control is becoming more open and adaptable. Low-code, visual automation, and API-driven integration are replacing rigid programming cycles, making it easier to evolve workflows as teams and needs change.

The workplaces that win in 2026 will treat collaboration like a product: designed, measured, and continuously improved so people can focus on the work—not the room.