On Collaboration 2026: Hall Research
Ken Eagle, Chief Executive Officer at Hall Research, shares insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
Thought Leader: Ken Eagle, Chief Executive Officer at Hall Research
Over the past few years, the workplace has undergone a fundamental reset—and that evolution will continue in the year ahead. The most successful organizations are no longer asking whether people will return to the office, but how the office must evolve to remain relevant.
Culturally, we’re seeing a shift toward intentional presence. Employees are coming together less frequently, but with greater purpose. That means collaboration spaces must work flawlessly every time and support meaningful interaction—not just occupancy.
From a space-planning perspective, flexibility is now table stakes. Fixed conference rooms are giving way to adaptable environments that support hybrid meetings, ad hoc collaboration, and technology-enabled teamwork. Spaces are being designed around experiences—not square footage.
Technology is where these trends converge. In the coming year, we’ll see continued demand for solutions that are reliable, intuitive, and easy to deploy at scale. IT teams want systems that integrate cleanly into existing networks, while end users expect simple, wireless interaction from any device. Complexity behind the scenes is acceptable; friction at the user level is not.
At Hall Research, we believe the future workplace is defined by a balance between remote and in-person participation, between flexibility and consistency, and between powerful capabilities and ease of use. Organizations that get this right will create environments where people want to engage, collaborate, and do their best work.
A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below.
The workplace isn’t disappearing; it’s becoming smarter, more intentional, and more human—and the technology supporting it must evolve accordingly.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.