On Collaboration 2026: Hall Research

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Ken Eagle, Chief Executive Officer at Hall Research

Over the past few years, the workplace has undergone a fundamental reset—and that evolution will continue in the year ahead. The most successful organizations are no longer asking whether people will return to the office, but how the office must evolve to remain relevant.

Culturally, we’re seeing a shift toward intentional presence. Employees are coming together less frequently, but with greater purpose. That means collaboration spaces must work flawlessly every time and support meaningful interaction—not just occupancy.

We believe the future workplace is defined by a balance between remote and in-person participation, between flexibility and consistency, and between powerful capabilities and ease of use. Ken Eagle, Chief Executive Officer at Hall Research

From a space-planning perspective, flexibility is now table stakes. Fixed conference rooms are giving way to adaptable environments that support hybrid meetings, ad hoc collaboration, and technology-enabled teamwork. Spaces are being designed around experiences—not square footage.

Technology is where these trends converge. In the coming year, we’ll see continued demand for solutions that are reliable, intuitive, and easy to deploy at scale. IT teams want systems that integrate cleanly into existing networks, while end users expect simple, wireless interaction from any device. Complexity behind the scenes is acceptable; friction at the user level is not.

At Hall Research, we believe the future workplace is defined by a balance between remote and in-person participation, between flexibility and consistency, and between powerful capabilities and ease of use. Organizations that get this right will create environments where people want to engage, collaborate, and do their best work.

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The workplace isn’t disappearing; it’s becoming smarter, more intentional, and more human—and the technology supporting it must evolve accordingly.