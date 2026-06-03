Adamson Goes Bigger, Better, Louder

Welcome to a new world of Adamson audio. Introducing the VGx, Adamson's largest and most powerful full-range addition to the Vergence Group. Capitalizing on its innovative transducer, wave-shaping, and amplification technology first introduced with VGt, VGx utilizes three M140 mid-range transducers and three NH3-V-16 high frequency compression drivers on a newly designed 3-degree coaxial mid-high assembly.

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A newly developed powerful 18-inch driver with a dual wound voice coil provides enhanced low end, while the ND13-S used in VGt now provides low-end support and directionality as a side firing driver in VGx.

“Two years of successful Vergence Group deployments have resulted in accelerated interest and desire for new, larger products in Vergence Group," said Jeremiah Karni, technical brand manager. "While VGx systems have already completed months of field testing on high-profile tours and events, and are slated to appear on several global tours in the coming months. We are excited for audio professionals around the world to get the chance to hear the best sounding loudspeaker available on the market."

(Image credit: Adamson)

VGx exhibits 22dB of rear rejection across it’s entire bandwidth. If cardioid isn’t what you’re looking for, then omni presets are also available.

A new Class-D amplifier module powers VGx, with two full bridge channels devoted to the low frequency section, and four half-bridge channels powering the remaining devices, ensuring lots of headroom across the board.

To bolster VGx, Adamson is also releasing two new subwoofers. The Adamson VGd is a large-format subwoofer enclosure and the largest subwoofer enclosure in Vergence Group. Designed to keep up with the high output capabilities of the full-range products, VGd exhibits very high output for its size. With two SD21.5 transducers front-loaded, as well as two SD18 transducers rear-loaded, VGd is a dedicated cardioid subwoofer.

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To complement VGd, VGo utilizes the same technology and transducers but in a single driver format. Both subs utilize on-board Class-D amplification, both subs have built-in rigging, and both subs can faithfully reproduce audio to 27 Hz.