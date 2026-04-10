On Collaboration 2026: ViewSonic

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: John Kruse, Senior Field Solutions Architect at ViewSonic

The Pro AV market in 2026 will be shaped less by flashy new technology and more by how organizations adapt their spaces to evolving work habits. As companies refine return-to-work strategies, the focus has shifted from simply bringing people back to the office to making in-person time more intentional and worthwhile.

Hybrid work is no longer an experiment; it’s the baseline. Meeting spaces are being designed to support collaboration rather than occupancy, with equal consideration for participants in the room and those joining remotely. This is driving demand for better camera placement, clearer audio, and displays that enable natural interaction without added complexity.

Successful Pro AV strategies will be defined by how effectively technology supports people, purpose, and modern work. John Kruse, Senior Field Solutions Architect at ViewSonic

Some organizations are taking this even further. The new JPMorgan Chase headquarters is a clear example of how workplace design is being rethought—intentionally built with collaboration, technology, and employee experience in mind to ensure commuting to the office feels valuable, and, ideally, desirable. This mindset influences how AV is specified, integrated, and experienced across industries.

Workspaces are also becoming more flexible. Single-purpose rooms are giving way to environments that support team meetings, training sessions, and larger gatherings throughout the day. Pro AV solutions that scale easily—from interactive flat panels to dvLED—allow organizations to adapt without constant redesign.

Cloud-based management continues to gain importance as AV systems expand across multiple locations. Centralized monitoring, analytics, and remote updates help lean IT teams maintain performance while lowering the total cost of ownership. AI is settling into a practical role, improving everyday work-life productivity and experiences rather than serving as a novelty.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

In 2026, successful Pro AV strategies will be defined by how effectively technology supports people, purpose, and modern work.