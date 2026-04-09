On Collaboration 2026: Sennheiser
Steve Wingo, Manager of Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser, shares insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
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AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
Thought Leader: Steve Wingo, Manager of Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser
In 2026, the modern workplace continues to evolve, driven by hybrid work, distributed teams, and rising expectations around device management and security. Real transformation is happening to enable centralized AV device control and management across locations. With remote management now foundational to how businesses operate, the message is clear: To ensure timely problem resolution and ongoing security enhancements, organizations must have a centralized view and control of solutions implemented around the globe.
To support this shift, organizations are prioritizing scalable, cloud-based technologies that are secure, intuitive, and easy to manage. Centralized platforms like Sennheiser’s DeviceHub enable IT teams to monitor, manage, and update collaboration devices across multiple rooms and locations—even around the globe—from a single interface. This level of control reduces operational complexity while ensuring consistency and uptime.
At the same time, intuitive, cloud-based meeting room solutions simplify deployment while delivering premium audio performance. When paired with centralized management, these solutions allow companies to scale collaboration environments efficiently without sacrificing quality or security.
Looking ahead, workplace innovation will be defined not just by flexible spaces, but by connected ecosystems. The organizations that thrive will be those that invest in collaborative technologies designed to grow with them—secure, scalable, easy to manage solutions that make communication and control effortless and effective from anywhere.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.