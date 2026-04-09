On Collaboration 2026: Sennheiser

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Steve Wingo, Manager of Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser

In 2026, the modern workplace continues to evolve, driven by hybrid work, distributed teams, and rising expectations around device management and security. Real transformation is happening to enable centralized AV device control and management across locations. With remote management now foundational to how businesses operate, the message is clear: To ensure timely problem resolution and ongoing security enhancements, organizations must have a centralized view and control of solutions implemented around the globe.

Workplace innovation will be defined not just by flexible spaces, but by connected ecosystems. Steve Wingo, Manager of Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser

To support this shift, organizations are prioritizing scalable, cloud-based technologies that are secure, intuitive, and easy to manage. Centralized platforms like Sennheiser’s DeviceHub enable IT teams to monitor, manage, and update collaboration devices across multiple rooms and locations—even around the globe—from a single interface. This level of control reduces operational complexity while ensuring consistency and uptime.

At the same time, intuitive, cloud-based meeting room solutions simplify deployment while delivering premium audio performance. When paired with centralized management, these solutions allow companies to scale collaboration environments efficiently without sacrificing quality or security.

Looking ahead, workplace innovation will be defined not just by flexible spaces, but by connected ecosystems. The organizations that thrive will be those that invest in collaborative technologies designed to grow with them—secure, scalable, easy to manage solutions that make communication and control effortless and effective from anywhere.