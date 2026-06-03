AV/IT Team Class of 2026: Duquesne University

AV/IT TEAM: (Pictured left to right)

Todd Hughes, AV project manager, Andy Beasom, AV systems and infrastructure engineer

(Image credit: Duquesne University)

GOALS: The goal of this project was to design an AV solution that allowed video content to be clearly seen from anywhere in the room without interfering with the primary function of the space as an active exercise physiology lab. The design needed to support instruction while fully preserving the usability of the lab for research and physical activity.

CHALLENGES: This space is heavily used for research in strength, power, body composition, and cardiovascular testing, which makes it very different from a traditional classroom. The biggest challenge was integrating our standard classroom AV system into an environment filled with weight machines, exercise equipment, and other active equipment like medicine balls.

We had to avoid using any floor space and ensure that all installed technology was protected from the movement and activity happening throughout the room. The physical layout also presented challenges, as the room is long and narrow with a full wall of windows opposite the entry, which limited projector placement options. Flat panel displays were not a viable solution due to space constraints and room usage.

Budget was another factor, as the department had limited funds available. This required a creative and efficient approach to system design and installation.

(Image credit: Duquesne University)

EQUIPMENT SNAPSHOT Epson L530U projector; Epson EB-L210SF short-throw laser projectors (2); LG 75UR640S9 75-inch display; Extron IPCP 255Qxi controller; Extron IN2004 AV switcher; Extron DTP HD DA4 4K 330 distribution amplifier; Chief Proximity Component Storage Slide-Lock Panels; Dell Micro PC

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: Faculty wanted an experience consistent with the university’s standard classrooms so that anyone could walk into the space and teach without needing to learn a new system. At the same time, the solution had to meet the unique needs of a highly active lab environment.

A primary use of the AV system is displaying exercise demonstrations, so it was critical that students could clearly view content from anywhere in the room, regardless of the equipment they were using.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

To achieve this, we utilized an existing window well to install a projection screen that lowers in front of the windows without taking up usable space. An Epson L530U projector provides the main display. Along the long wall, two short-throw Epson laser projectors were installed between equipment areas to ensure visibility throughout the space.

In a protected corner of the room, we installed an LG 75-inch display for the instructor station. All AV equipment, including an Extron IPCP 255Qxi controller, IN2004 AV switcher, and DTP HD DA4 4K 330 distribution system, was mounted behind the display using Chief Proximity Component Storage Slide-Lock Panels. This approach keeps the equipment secure while maintaining a clean installation. A Dell Micro PC was also integrated for instructor use.

By designing and completing the installation entirely in-house, our team was able to significantly reduce costs while still delivering a high-quality, reliable solution.