On Collaboration 2026: Avocor

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Dana Corey, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Avocor

Today’s AV displays have progressed dramatically, emerging as essential, interactive communication systems rather than the passive screens they once were. As architecture and IT converge, organizations now require display solutions that exceed standard specifications and perform reliably across a wide range of environments, including corporate offices and retail spaces.

With many workplaces shifting toward hybrid models and retail spaces competing for in-person engagement, display hardware is being redefined to deliver higher performance, durability, and flexibility. The focus is no longer solely on delivering visual content but on enabling strategic business signage that strengthens brand presence, supports operational efficiency, and ensures consistent, high-quality information delivery across increasingly connected spaces.

Digital signage is evolving from static displays into dynamic, intelligent platforms that do far more than just broadcast content. Dana Corey, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Avocor

Visual impact is the cornerstone of effective signage. Avocor recognizes that different signage environments require different compute needs. Our product range has been designed to address changing requirements around performance, sustainability, and visual integration in professional environments. Whether engaging employees, informing travelers, or captivating shoppers, we are empowering organizations to communicate in ways that truly transform their environments.

Digital signage is evolving from static displays into dynamic, intelligent platforms that do far more than just broadcast content. In a crowded marketplace, impact comes from relevance and engagement, and today’s signage is becoming context-aware and deeply integrated into broader digital ecosystems. The challenge for the future isn’t saturation; it’s differentiation. We’re committed to shaping this future, creating signage solutions that empower connection, creativity, and growth—and this is where innovation in hardware, software, and user experience is making all the difference.