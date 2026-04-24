On Collaboration 2026: Avocor
Dana Corey, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Avocor, shares insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
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AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.
Thought Leader: Dana Corey, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Avocor
Today’s AV displays have progressed dramatically, emerging as essential, interactive communication systems rather than the passive screens they once were. As architecture and IT converge, organizations now require display solutions that exceed standard specifications and perform reliably across a wide range of environments, including corporate offices and retail spaces.
With many workplaces shifting toward hybrid models and retail spaces competing for in-person engagement, display hardware is being redefined to deliver higher performance, durability, and flexibility. The focus is no longer solely on delivering visual content but on enabling strategic business signage that strengthens brand presence, supports operational efficiency, and ensures consistent, high-quality information delivery across increasingly connected spaces.
Visual impact is the cornerstone of effective signage. Avocor recognizes that different signage environments require different compute needs. Our product range has been designed to address changing requirements around performance, sustainability, and visual integration in professional environments. Whether engaging employees, informing travelers, or captivating shoppers, we are empowering organizations to communicate in ways that truly transform their environments.
Digital signage is evolving from static displays into dynamic, intelligent platforms that do far more than just broadcast content. In a crowded marketplace, impact comes from relevance and engagement, and today’s signage is becoming context-aware and deeply integrated into broader digital ecosystems. The challenge for the future isn’t saturation; it’s differentiation. We’re committed to shaping this future, creating signage solutions that empower connection, creativity, and growth—and this is where innovation in hardware, software, and user experience is making all the difference.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.