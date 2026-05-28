Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: WyreStorm

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Joseph Gagliardi, Product Manager at WyreStorm

Interoperability is one of those things you don’t think about when it’s working—and you definitely think about when it isn’t. Most end users don’t care what’s behind the wall or in the rack; they care that the room behaves the same way every time. They want to be able to plug in, present, hear audio, see video, and get on with the meeting.

What I’ve learned is that connectivity isn’t a one-time setup. Rooms live in the real world where laptops change, operating systems update, and UC platforms roll out new versions. Invariably, someone will swap a display model, or the network team will tighten a policy. The question isn’t whether change will happen; it’s whether the room can handle it without turning every Monday morning into a helpdesk rush.

What I’ve learned is that connectivity isn’t a one-time setup. Rooms live in the real world where laptops change, operating systems update, and UC platforms roll out new versions. Joseph Gagliardi, Product Manager at WyreStorm

At WyreStorm, we design for that reality. We build around the standards and workflows people actually use day to day, common interfaces, familiar control methods, and AV distribution approaches that are proven in the field. The aim is simple: fewer special rules, fewer surprises, and a setup that keeps working even when the environment around it evolves.

The other half is what happens after the install. Interoperability stays healthy when people have clear guidance and can get real answers quickly. Good documentation, practical deployment notes, and responsive human support shorten the distance between, “Something changed,” and, “We’re back up.” When that’s in place, nobody thinks about the tech, and the room just does its job.