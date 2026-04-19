On Collaboration 2026: Extron

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

We continue to see growing demand for Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) across a wider range of spaces, driven by users who want to collaborate locally while seamlessly including remote participants. Employees expect to use familiar UC platforms such as Teams and Zoom to connect with remote colleagues while gathering in conference rooms, meeting spaces, or classrooms. A critical requirement is the ability to use the room’s camera, microphone, and speakers so local participants can be clearly seen and heard, and remote attendees can fully engage with everyone in the room. At the same time, users want this experience to run from their own laptops without the need to rely on complex or costly room-based systems.

As collaboration technologies continue to mature, BYOM is becoming simpler to deploy, more cost-effective to maintain, and easier for users to adopt. Joe da Silva, Vice President of Marketing at Extron

Advances in collaboration switchers have made this model increasingly practical. These solutions allow a single USB-C connection from a laptop to route video and audio to the room display, while also providing access to the room’s camera, microphone, and speakers, and providing power to the local laptop. With one connection, a meeting organizer can present content locally and share high-quality room audio and video through Teams, Zoom, or other UC platforms running on their laptop. BYOM enables users to quickly connect their own devices to room AV systems using a familiar interface, making it easier to collaborate both in person and remotely. As collaboration technologies continue to mature, BYOM is becoming simpler to deploy, more cost-effective to maintain, and easier for users to adopt. As a result, we expect more meeting spaces to be designed to support both traditional UC systems and BYOM.