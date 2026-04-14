On Collaboration 2026: Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

AVT Question: Please share insights into the trends and solutions shaping the modern workplace and collaboration spaces.

Thought Leader: Petro Shimonishi, Director of New Business Development at Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

Organizations have started to think differently about collaboration. It’s not just about providing technologies to support lively discussions; rather, the focus has shifted to creating shared experiences.

As organizations navigate more complex workflows and hybrid realities, they’re reimagining corporate spaces to support deeper collaboration and enhance productivity. Two trends are dominating these re-designs: demand for immersive, highly visual meeting environments and the need for flexible spaces that can easily convert from a presentation room to a roundtable meeting space.

High-performance, flexible projector and display solutions will be key to powering a future of immersive, dynamic collaboration. Petro Shimonishi, Director of New Business Development at Panasonic Projector & Display Americas

Projectors are key to powering this shift. Large-format visuals move teams beyond passive viewing and into more intuitive, immersive experiences that drive creative thinking. When content is presented at scale, with clarity and visual depth, it becomes easier to drive meaningful discussion. Panasonic’s partnership with Igloo Vision exemplifies this approach by powering 360-degree immersive spaces. Imagine stepping into a conference room where every wall comes alive—mountain peaks stretching overhead, terrain unfolding beneath your feet—to create an experience so real it feels like you’ve traveled there. The vivid, life-like quality of these visuals is so impactful that we’re seeing interest from the public sector and defense industries. Our TAA-compliant projectors combined with Igloo’s software can create simulated training environments where teams practice collaboration skills together in risk-free environments.

As offices make the most of their physical space, the ability to deploy high-quality visual experiences without permanent installation has become a strategic advantage. That’s why we partnered with Artome to design the Artome PT-VMZ-AVCART, integrating power, AV, and network connectivity into a single mobile unit so teams can efficiently adapt spaces as needs evolve.

High-performance, flexible projector and display solutions will be key to powering this future of immersive, dynamic collaboration.