Roadmap 2026: Logitech

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Nathan Coutinho, Global Head of Strategic Partner Relations and Market Insights at Logitech

Logitech’s 2026 roadmap is driven by three main principles: smarter, simpler, and more sustainable. We’ll continue to develop workplace technology that not only makes life easier for IT, but also helps organizations make smarter decisions about their spaces.

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For “smarter,” we’ve been using AI to create more equitable and engaging collaboration experiences, with products such as the Rally AI Camera and Rally AI Camera Pro bringing this philosophy to life. The cameras combine powerful, AI-driven video intelligence; multi-camera cinematic views; and room insights into a nearly invisible design for larger, more complex spaces—delivering high-impact collaboration without disrupting room aesthetics.

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Additionally, with Logitech Spot, we’re helping organizations get smarter about space planning. By capturing real-world insights on room usage, occupancy, and environmental health, businesses gain the clarity needed to make informed decisions about real estate, energy efficiency, and employee well-being. At the same time, workplace automation, such as automatic room booking and release, reduces friction for employees and lightens the operational load for IT and facilities teams.

For “simpler,” we are always thinking about how to make deployment and management easier. Our devices run on CollabOS, which frequently releases updates with fresh features, improvements, AI enhancements, and support for new hardware—all through a single web-based interface. Throughout 2026 and beyond, we will continue to make devices better, and it can all be done remotely through the Logitech Sync platform.

And for “more sustainable,” those continuous software updates extend the life of our technology, delivering long-term value for customers while reducing environmental impact. The new year will continue to see our relentless focus on Design for Sustainability, where new products will be built using recycled plastics and fabrics, paper packaging, and low-carbon aluminum.