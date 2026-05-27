Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: AtlasIED

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Joey Palkowitch, Director of Commercial Audio Sales at AtlasIED

Interoperability and connectivity are essential to modern AV systems, especially as organizations increasingly rely on networked infrastructure to manage audio across multiple spaces. One of the most effective ways manufacturers support this shift is by embracing widely adopted AVoIP protocols like Dante.

Dante simplifies system architecture by enabling high-quality audio to travel over standard Ethernet networks rather than traditional analog cabling. Joey Palkowitch, Director of Commercial Audio Sales at AtlasIED

Dante simplifies system architecture by enabling high-quality audio to travel over standard Ethernet networks rather than traditional analog cabling. For integrators, this dramatically reduces installation complexity while increasing flexibility.

AtlasIED’s Atmosphere platform reflects this philosophy. With Dante-enabled DSPs, Atmosphere allows integrators to unify networked audio with powerful, user-friendly control and processing. Designers can seamlessly connect Dante microphones, endpoints, and other third-party devices into the system while still benefiting from Atmosphere’s intuitive configuration and management tools. This ensures that systems remain flexible, scalable, and easy to manage long after installation is complete.

AtlasIED is also Dante-enabled on the loudspeaker level. The Atlas+Fyne Dante-enabled PoE++ loudspeakers combine network audio transport, power delivery, and advanced acoustic performance over a single cable. By pairing Dante networking with IsoFlare point-source transducer technology and onboard DSP, these loudspeakers deliver consistent coverage, high intelligibility, and real-time system monitoring through Dante Controller and network management tools.