Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: AtlasIED
Joey Palkowitch, Director of Commercial Audio Sales at AtlasIED, shares insights into how the company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
Thought Leader: Joey Palkowitch, Director of Commercial Audio Sales at AtlasIED
Interoperability and connectivity are essential to modern AV systems, especially as organizations increasingly rely on networked infrastructure to manage audio across multiple spaces. One of the most effective ways manufacturers support this shift is by embracing widely adopted AVoIP protocols like Dante.
Dante simplifies system architecture by enabling high-quality audio to travel over standard Ethernet networks rather than traditional analog cabling. For integrators, this dramatically reduces installation complexity while increasing flexibility.
AtlasIED’s Atmosphere platform reflects this philosophy. With Dante-enabled DSPs, Atmosphere allows integrators to unify networked audio with powerful, user-friendly control and processing. Designers can seamlessly connect Dante microphones, endpoints, and other third-party devices into the system while still benefiting from Atmosphere’s intuitive configuration and management tools. This ensures that systems remain flexible, scalable, and easy to manage long after installation is complete.
AtlasIED is also Dante-enabled on the loudspeaker level. The Atlas+Fyne Dante-enabled PoE++ loudspeakers combine network audio transport, power delivery, and advanced acoustic performance over a single cable. By pairing Dante networking with IsoFlare point-source transducer technology and onboard DSP, these loudspeakers deliver consistent coverage, high intelligibility, and real-time system monitoring through Dante Controller and network management tools.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.