Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies
Robert Luckey, Consultant Liaison at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies, shares insights into how the company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.
Thought Leader: Robert Luckey, Consultant Liaison at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies
Everything Ampetronic | Listen Technologies builds, serves our core commitment: connecting every listener to the sound they need to hear clearly, so they can fully engage within their organization and its facilities. Interoperability is how we deliver that connectivity within their network architecture, security policies, and budget at any scale.
Our Wi-Fi-based assistive listening systems (ALS) use a central audio gateway and a venue’s existing wireless network to distribute audio and interactivity well beyond baseline compliance. The economics scale with ALS user load rather than room count. In one building or 100—it’s the same architecture. Our platform authenticates and operates within existing network policies, and, in the most complex architectures, out-of-band service discovery enables transparent roaming across network segments. IT manages assistive listening in the same way they manage everything else.
Ampetronic | Listen Technologies’ newest product line, Auri, implements the forward-looking Auracast broadcast audio standard, enjoying rapid adoption across consumer BYOD devices from hearing aids to earbuds. WAP-like transmitters are the only transmission-side hardware: standard PoE, with no rack space. Broadcasts are one to infinite, low latency, and high quality, with impressive range and peaceful coexistence with Wi-Fi. Auri provides centralized software management while air-gapping end users from the network entirely.
Both platforms support dedicated receivers for compliance alongside BYOD, promoting usage by eliminating stigma. Security configurations adapt to a venue’s policy. Neither requires internet access.
One thing I beg of every designer and specifier: Ensure your AV infrastructure includes an ALS-compatible audio output path, even when assistive listening isn’t in the initial scope. Hold your meeting room audio hardware vendors accountable for providing it. Routable near-end and far-end mixed analog audio is simplest; Dante and AES67 are equally suitable. Build that signal path proactively. Ampetronic | Listen’s technology is ready when your organization is.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.