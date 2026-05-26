Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Ampetronic | Listen Technologies

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Robert Luckey, Consultant Liaison at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies

Everything Ampetronic | Listen Technologies builds, serves our core commitment: connecting every listener to the sound they need to hear clearly, so they can fully engage within their organization and its facilities. Interoperability is how we deliver that connectivity within their network architecture, security policies, and budget at any scale.

Our Wi-Fi-based assistive listening systems (ALS) use a central audio gateway and a venue’s existing wireless network to distribute audio and interactivity well beyond baseline compliance. The economics scale with ALS user load rather than room count. In one building or 100—it’s the same architecture. Our platform authenticates and operates within existing network policies, and, in the most complex architectures, out-of-band service discovery enables transparent roaming across network segments. IT manages assistive listening in the same way they manage everything else.

One thing I beg of every designer and specifier: Ensure your AV infrastructure includes an ALS-compatible audio output path, even when assistive listening isn’t in the initial scope. Robert Luckey, Consultant Liaison at Ampetronic | Listen Technologies

Ampetronic | Listen Technologies’ newest product line, Auri, implements the forward-looking Auracast broadcast audio standard, enjoying rapid adoption across consumer BYOD devices from hearing aids to earbuds. WAP-like transmitters are the only transmission-side hardware: standard PoE, with no rack space. Broadcasts are one to infinite, low latency, and high quality, with impressive range and peaceful coexistence with Wi-Fi. Auri provides centralized software management while air-gapping end users from the network entirely.

Both platforms support dedicated receivers for compliance alongside BYOD, promoting usage by eliminating stigma. Security configurations adapt to a venue’s policy. Neither requires internet access.

One thing I beg of every designer and specifier: Ensure your AV infrastructure includes an ALS-compatible audio output path, even when assistive listening isn’t in the initial scope. Hold your meeting room audio hardware vendors accountable for providing it. Routable near-end and far-end mixed analog audio is simplest; Dante and AES67 are equally suitable. Build that signal path proactively. Ampetronic | Listen’s technology is ready when your organization is.