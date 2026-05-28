Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Neutrik Group Americas

AVT Question: Please share insights into how your company’s products and solutions help ensure interoperability and connectivity not only on the day of deployment but also on Day 2 and beyond.

Thought Leader: Mark Boyadijan, Customer Solutions Director at Neutrik Group Americas

The Neutrik Group continues to advance connectivity solutions designed to meet the evolving demands of the AVL industry. Specifying and designing with its trusted brands, NEUTRIK, REAN, and CONTRIK, eliminates the risks associated with non-compliant or uncertified products for a range of AV projects. This ensures safety, durability, and long-term reliability. Where interoperability is critical, standardizing with Neutrik Group connectivity brands provides backward compatibility within product families, with precision tolerances engineered to deliver optimal mating performance cycle after cycle.

Customers value the confidence that comes from deploying products built to perform in mission-critical environments, including large-scale integrated AV systems. Mark Boyadijan, Customer Solutions Director at Neutrik Group Americas

As technology trends drive the need for higher data throughput and increased power delivery, Neutrik Group remains committed to developing interconnect solutions that meet or exceed emerging standards. Customers value the confidence that comes from deploying products built to perform in mission-critical environments, including large-scale integrated AV systems. That peace of mind means never having to second-guess the decision to rely on proven connectivity solutions.

With more than 50 years of innovation and industry-defining product designs, Neutrik Group has built its reputation on collaboration and responsiveness. By listening closely to engineers, designers, consultants, integrators, and end users, the company develops solutions that address real-world challenges and withstand demanding conditions. This customer-first philosophy keeps the organization at the forefront of both current and future connectivity requirements.

The Neutrik Group’s leadership in the interconnect industry is not the result of chance, but of continuous partnership and shared innovation, empowering professionals to deliver exceptional experiences across AV, integrated installations, broadcast, and live events worldwide.