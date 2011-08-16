Webinar Today: Choosing Displays for Digital Signage

David Keene– In today’s Webinar, a kind of added bonus to the material on “choosing displays” for digital signage will be Chris Connery’s look at the market itself. Chris (with DisplaySearch) will be doing something of an “encore” of his Presentation just a few weeks ago at our Digital Signage 2011 virtual trade show. Chris’ material is of course updated–and slightly different today– today but Chris will indeed be drilling down into the market numbers to illuminate what in fact people are choosing for displays.

Join Digital Signage Magazine and NEC today at 2:00 PM EST for this FREE webinar, sponsored by NEC Display Solutions, where presenters will discuss the key differences between various grades of large-screen display panels and educate participants on the benefits digital signage can have when using the most appropriate products.

The webinar will focus on:

• Market trends for large-screen display panels

• IPS and SPVA panel differentiators

• Benefits of professional-grade panels for use in digital signage

• The types of applications in which these products can be implemented

• Choosing the correct model for your facility



FEATURED SPEAKERS:

Chris Connery

Vice President, PC and Large Format Commercial Display Market Research

DisplaySearch

Chris Connery is Vice President of the PC and Large Format Commercial Display Market Research group (encompassing Notebook PCs, Desktop Computer Monitors, Professional/Commercial displays, Digital Signage, etc) of DisplaySearch, an NPD Group Company and an eighteen year industry veteran.

He joined the company in early 2004 with more than thirteen years of experience in FPD (Flat Panel Displays, including a wide range of responsibilities in product development, line management and marketing with NEC. Prior to these roles, Chris served as the portable computer group product manager for Zenith Data Systems' notebook computers and related peripherals, including the first removable LCD computer displays. He began his career in the value added reseller channel with Veritechnology Electronics (Heath/Zenith), where he held positions in systems engineering and marketing support.

Chris holds a business degree from the University of Notre Dame and lectures and consults extensively throughout the globe.

Rachel Karnani

Product Manager

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.