PAMA Hosts Virtual Session on Immersive Live Events

The Professional Audio Manufacturers Alliance (PAMA) is gearing up for its next monthly online event on Thursday, March 16, at 12:00 p.m. ET. This open meeting will feature the presentation "Mixhalo: Unrivaled, Immersive Audio Experiences At Live Events" with the CEO of Mixhalo, John Vars, a prominent online technology specialist for more than two decades.

John Vars (Image credit: Mixhalo)

By leveraging its patented, ultra-low latency technology, Mixhalo delivers pristine soundboard mixes at concerts, play-by-play broadcasts at live sporting events sans delay, and clear conference audio to fans and event attendees in real time. Vars will tell the story of Mixhalo’s founding by Incubus guitarist Mike Einziger and internationally acclaimed violinist Ann Marie Simpson, from the original epiphany through the challenges of inventing a new technology, bringing in A-list investors and clients, and all the ups and downs along the way.

Join the session to hear a truly original story and how the world of live events is changing before our eyes and in our ears. This meeting is free and open to all, but registration is required. Visit this page to reserve your spot. (opens in new tab)