We’re still in the wild west days of dvLED, with major manufacturers competing for market share in the field of digital signage. Though adoption of the technology dipped in 2020 due to tightened budgets in response to the pandemic, expectations are favorable for an increase in 2021.

As a newer, expensive technology, integrators may hesitate to jump in. Each display manufacturer, after all, uses different mounting patterns, and delicate panels need to be precisely aligned without forcing them and causing damage.

But for those wanting to get ahead of the trend, dvLED can be a powerful new part of their services. When asked to rate their satisfaction level with a finished dvLED wall, respondents gave it a 9 out of 10. We’re all in the business of satisfied customers, so it just makes sense.

A free Ebook is available to learn about dvLED opportunities and address the aforementioned challenges.

Chief is working in several ways to help integrators ramp up their dvLED installations. Considering 56.5 percent of respondents said site issues were a problem they encountered during a dvLED installation … and that’s where a good mount manufacturer comes in.

To help make installation and adoption easy, Chief engineers designed the TiLED LED Video Wall Mounting System as a modular system that has custom options for the leading dvLED manufacturers. Modularity allows you to do a ton of creative configurations by not being tied to the usual 5x5, 6x6, or 8x8 wall.

Chief’s TiLED mounting solutions connect to form endless video wall designs. As an off-the-shelf option, they are ready to ship with no custom lead time or project registration. And the lightweight, low profile design includes all the necessary X-Y-Z axis adjustments to install a perfectly flat video wall even on uneven walls.

Prep work is often the biggest hang-up—getting to know the variance in walls and understanding how to overcome that with mounts. People ask me what the biggest challenge is when working with TiLED. LEDs are not as intuitive as LCDs. The attention to detail and accuracy goes way up. Every dvLED display is unique and has its own story. For example, dvLED cabinets that connect to one another install differently than cabinets that float. For cabinets that connect rigidly, we have designed oversized slots in our mounts. It may seem counterintuitive, but we designed the slots big on purpose. The displays will feel loose at first, but that extra space allows the cabinets to find each other. Once you put in the set screws at the end to lock them out, you’ve got the rigid, flat video wall of your dreams.

For integrators still hesitant about moving into dvLED walls, Chief has launched a new service through its digital signage team: TiLED Solution Services are a response to integrators who shared their concerns about selecting displays, securing skilled labor, and risk mitigation.

The Legrand | AV installation team provides varying levels of service depending on what customers determine they need to be the dvLED expert for their clients.

Assisted Services is there for you when you just need some advice or guidance. The tech support team is just a click away. You’ll also find online access to spec and configuration tools like the TiLED LED Video Wall Configurator

Expanded Services is our answer to supercharging your LED game. You get personalized design consultation with our sales, product management, and engineering professionals who’ve been through it all and are ready to share their experience.

Amplified Services is our most involved level of help. You’ll get start-to-finish consultation of your project including customized design, engineered solutions, and labor assistance from your nearest major city.

We’re excited to see where dvLED goes in the next few years. We’re working with manufacturers to create solutions that make it easy to specify, order and install. To learn more, reach out to our TiLED Solutions Services.

