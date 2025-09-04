Webinar: How to Create the Ideal Workplace Experience

Join us on September 16, when our panel of experts will discuss the role of a needs assessment in evaluating meeting spaces and how to build out the best collaboration experience for each.

How to Create the Ideal Workplace Experience
The modern workplace and workforce have evolved. Is your organization keeping up? Our panel of experts discusses the role of a needs assessment to best evaluate each meeting space and how employees want to interact, and from what location. Next up are the AV/IT technologies that are transforming in-office and remote productivity with easy-to-integrate and use solutions.

We will discuss:

People & Place: The needs assessment

Productivity: A renewed focus on ensuring a seamless collaboration experience

Integration: Scalable, flexible, easy to deploy, monitor, and manage

Next Gen: Today's collaboration technologies enable a whole new level of intelligence

